Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For India
- Large, handsome, well-proportioned three-row SUV with strong road presence
- 2.0 TSI engine with AWD delivers effortless performance
- Feature-rich, well-built cabin that prioritises long-term usability
What you see here is not the new-gen Tiguan Allspace. It's the all-new Volkswagen Tayron, which was born in 2024, and after being China-specific for a couple of years, it is now a standalone global product. In India, it takes on the role of Volkswagen’s flagship SUV. The name itself is a portmanteau of Tiger and Iron. More importantly, the Tayron replaces the Tiguan Allspace conceptually, but not philosophically. It aims to be larger, more practical, and more relevant to families who want space without sacrificing driving manners.
Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, which is brought in as a CBU, the Tayron is made in India. It allows Volkswagen to price it more competitively while offering a larger footprint, more equipment, and greater everyday usability. But is it all of it, or come away short? Let’s find out.
Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Local Assembly Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Exterior Styling
In terms of sheer size, the Tayron makes its presence felt immediately. Measuring 4,792 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width, and riding on a wheelbase of 2,789 mm, it sits very close to the older Touareg in overall dimensions and is marginally larger than the Skoda Kodiaq, too. The proportions give it a slightly American stance rather than a compact European look. It is long, wide, and planted, and on the road, it looks every bit like a flagship.
The India-spec version comes exclusively in the R-Line trim, which means the sportiness is largely visual rather than mechanical. You get aggressive bumpers, large 19-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and diffuser-style elements at the rear. The blue shade only adds to its visual drama. Put together, the Tayron has a strong, confident stance that is more athletic than most family-oriented SUVs in this segment.
Also Read: Volkswagen Reveals Electric Polo Cabin; Previews Future Interior Philosophy
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Cabin Comfort & Practicality
We should start talking about the cabin with the Tayron’s USP over the Tiguan – its third-row space. And although the third row has two usable seats, it is best suited for children or shorter adults, which is par for the course in this category. What works in its favour is the fact that even with all three rows up, the Tayron offers close to 350 litres of boot space. But what I wish is that this 350 litres of boot space be compromised in favour of making the third-row roomier and more comfortable instead. And if you want to move a house, you can always fold the second and third rows flat to make it a cargo van.
The second row is where the Tayron truly shines. There is ample legroom, good under-thigh support, and a sense of width that makes long journeys comfortable. It feels like a car designed for families who actually travel together. But at the same time, the middle passenger would feel like the least-loved child of the family.
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design
Up front, the Tayron showcases Volkswagen’s latest cabin design philosophy. There is a large central touchscreen, a fully digital driver display, and a layout that prioritises ergonomics over theatrics. The materials feel solid and well-screwed together, and the overall design is clean and functional. Over the last few years, international-spec Volkswagens have moved towards a more modern, tech-heavy aesthetic, and the Tayron reflects that evolution well.
That said, this is a cabin that long-time VW loyalists will appreciate more than first-time luxury SUV buyers. It does not try to overwhelm you with flashy textures or dramatic lighting effects (well, it does that to an extent, but in a way only a German carmaker will). Instead, it focuses on usability and longevity. It may not feel instantly wow-worthy next to some newer rivals, but it is the kind of interior that will still feel relevant and well-built years down the line.
As expected from a flagship Volkswagen, the Tayron is generously equipped. It gets a panoramic sunroof, Alcantara upholstery inserts, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging for two devices, ventilated and massaging sport seats, a large 15-inch touchscreen, and a full suite of ADAS features. There is very little here that a buyer at this price point would feel short-changed about.
Also Read: IAA 2025: Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept Previews Taigun-Sized Electric SUV
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Powertrain And Performance
Powering the Tayron is the familiar 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine from Volkswagen’s EA888 family. This engine has earned a reputation globally for delivering strong performance with the refinement of a much larger motor. Internationally, it is offered in multiple states of tune, but for India, it produces 200 bhp. Power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic and Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD.
Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
Despite its size and added weight, the Tayron never feels strained or underpowered. Performance is best described as effortless rather than exciting. Acceleration is smooth and linear, and there is usable power available at almost any speed. The DSG gearbox operates seamlessly, doing its job quietly in the background. Whether you are navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway, the Tayron feels easy and unhurried.
One of the Tayron’s biggest strengths is that it does not feel like a large SUV from behind the wheel. Manoeuvrability is surprisingly good, and it shrinks around you in urban conditions. The steering is smooth and predictable, though it could have benefited from a bit more weight for enthusiastic drivers. Still, it inspires confidence, which matters more in day-to-day driving.
Ride quality is typically European. The suspension setup feels taut, but never uncomfortable. Bad roads are handled with composure, and while body roll is present, it is well controlled. At higher speeds, the Tayron feels stable and secure, even if you are aware of its mass. This is not a corner carver, but it is a well-balanced SUV that rewards confident driving.
Also Read: Need To Separate Trend From Hype: Volkswagen Design Head Andy Mindt
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Conclusion
Ultimately, the Volkswagen Tayron is Volkswagen’s answer to what a modern family SUV should be. It is upmarket, spacious, practical, well-equipped, refined, and genuinely pleasant to drive. Compared to the Tiguan R-Line, it makes more sense for Indian buyers who want versatility without giving up on driving comfort.
Expected to be priced a little over the Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tayron will not appeal to everyone. And that is not because it lacks ability, but because it appeals to a specific kind of buyer. Those who choose it will do so knowing exactly what Volkswagen stands for. For them, the Tayron represents the idea of one car that can do it all, quietly and competently.
Pictures By Arvind Salian & Vaibhav Dhanawade
Related News
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- BMW New X3Expected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Audi India Adds ‘My Auras’ In-Car Experience ModesAvailable for select models, the feature syncs the mood lighting, music, air conditioning, seat heating/ventilation and massage functions based on the selected mode.1 min read
- Suzuki Access ABS Launched At Rs. 92,328The Suzuki Access ABS is now the most-affordable two-wheeler with single-channel ABS on sale in India.2 mins read
- Nissan Gravite MPV India Debut On February 17Set to be underpinned by Renault-Nissan’s CMF-A platform, the Gravite will share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber.1 min read
- China Mandates Fitting of Mechanical Door Handles On New Cars From 2027Vehicles already on sale to be given an additional 2 years to conform to the new norms.2 mins read
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EV India Debut In April 2026The new-gen CLA, in its all-electric avatar, was globally unveiled in March 2025.1 min read
- Two-Wheeler Sales January 2026: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Report Sustained GrowthMost brands have reported year-on-year growth in the first month of CY26.4 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 4, 2026Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For IndiaVolkswagen has introduced a made-in-India flagship SUV that offers space, comfort, performance, and German driving finesse in a practical three-row package. But is the Tayron R-Line good enough?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 2, 2026TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!We test the new TVS NTorq 150 out in the real world to get a sense of what it offers in terms of performance, dynamics and fuel economy.7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read