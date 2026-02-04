Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For India

What you see here is not the new-gen Tiguan Allspace. It's the all-new Volkswagen Tayron, which was born in 2024, and after being China-specific for a couple of years, it is now a standalone global product. In India, it takes on the role of Volkswagen’s flagship SUV. The name itself is a portmanteau of Tiger and Iron. More importantly, the Tayron replaces the Tiguan Allspace conceptually, but not philosophically. It aims to be larger, more practical, and more relevant to families who want space without sacrificing driving manners.

Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, which is brought in as a CBU, the Tayron is made in India. It allows Volkswagen to price it more competitively while offering a larger footprint, more equipment, and greater everyday usability. But is it all of it, or come away short? Let’s find out.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Exterior Styling

In terms of sheer size, the Tayron makes its presence felt immediately. Measuring 4,792 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width, and riding on a wheelbase of 2,789 mm, it sits very close to the older Touareg in overall dimensions and is marginally larger than the Skoda Kodiaq, too. The proportions give it a slightly American stance rather than a compact European look. It is long, wide, and planted, and on the road, it looks every bit like a flagship.

The India-spec version comes exclusively in the R-Line trim, which means the sportiness is largely visual rather than mechanical. You get aggressive bumpers, large 19-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and diffuser-style elements at the rear. The blue shade only adds to its visual drama. Put together, the Tayron has a strong, confident stance that is more athletic than most family-oriented SUVs in this segment.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Cabin Comfort & Practicality

We should start talking about the cabin with the Tayron’s USP over the Tiguan – its third-row space. And although the third row has two usable seats, it is best suited for children or shorter adults, which is par for the course in this category. What works in its favour is the fact that even with all three rows up, the Tayron offers close to 350 litres of boot space. But what I wish is that this 350 litres of boot space be compromised in favour of making the third-row roomier and more comfortable instead. And if you want to move a house, you can always fold the second and third rows flat to make it a cargo van.

The second row is where the Tayron truly shines. There is ample legroom, good under-thigh support, and a sense of width that makes long journeys comfortable. It feels like a car designed for families who actually travel together. But at the same time, the middle passenger would feel like the least-loved child of the family.

Up front, the Tayron showcases Volkswagen’s latest cabin design philosophy. There is a large central touchscreen, a fully digital driver display, and a layout that prioritises ergonomics over theatrics. The materials feel solid and well-screwed together, and the overall design is clean and functional. Over the last few years, international-spec Volkswagens have moved towards a more modern, tech-heavy aesthetic, and the Tayron reflects that evolution well.

That said, this is a cabin that long-time VW loyalists will appreciate more than first-time luxury SUV buyers. It does not try to overwhelm you with flashy textures or dramatic lighting effects (well, it does that to an extent, but in a way only a German carmaker will). Instead, it focuses on usability and longevity. It may not feel instantly wow-worthy next to some newer rivals, but it is the kind of interior that will still feel relevant and well-built years down the line.

As expected from a flagship Volkswagen, the Tayron is generously equipped. It gets a panoramic sunroof, Alcantara upholstery inserts, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging for two devices, ventilated and massaging sport seats, a large 15-inch touchscreen, and a full suite of ADAS features. There is very little here that a buyer at this price point would feel short-changed about.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Powertrain And Performance

Powering the Tayron is the familiar 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine from Volkswagen’s EA888 family. This engine has earned a reputation globally for delivering strong performance with the refinement of a much larger motor. Internationally, it is offered in multiple states of tune, but for India, it produces 200 bhp. Power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic and Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD.

Despite its size and added weight, the Tayron never feels strained or underpowered. Performance is best described as effortless rather than exciting. Acceleration is smooth and linear, and there is usable power available at almost any speed. The DSG gearbox operates seamlessly, doing its job quietly in the background. Whether you are navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway, the Tayron feels easy and unhurried.

One of the Tayron’s biggest strengths is that it does not feel like a large SUV from behind the wheel. Manoeuvrability is surprisingly good, and it shrinks around you in urban conditions. The steering is smooth and predictable, though it could have benefited from a bit more weight for enthusiastic drivers. Still, it inspires confidence, which matters more in day-to-day driving.

Ride quality is typically European. The suspension setup feels taut, but never uncomfortable. Bad roads are handled with composure, and while body roll is present, it is well controlled. At higher speeds, the Tayron feels stable and secure, even if you are aware of its mass. This is not a corner carver, but it is a well-balanced SUV that rewards confident driving.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Conclusion

Ultimately, the Volkswagen Tayron is Volkswagen’s answer to what a modern family SUV should be. It is upmarket, spacious, practical, well-equipped, refined, and genuinely pleasant to drive. Compared to the Tiguan R-Line, it makes more sense for Indian buyers who want versatility without giving up on driving comfort.

Expected to be priced a little over the Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tayron will not appeal to everyone. And that is not because it lacks ability, but because it appeals to a specific kind of buyer. Those who choose it will do so knowing exactly what Volkswagen stands for. For them, the Tayron represents the idea of one car that can do it all, quietly and competently.

Pictures By Arvind Salian & Vaibhav Dhanawade