India-Spec Volkswagen Tayron Revealed

Volkswagen India has provided the first look at the India-spec Tayron SUV ahead of its launch later in the coming weeks. The Tayron is the larger sibling to the Tiguan SUV currently on sale in the Indian market - sharing a similar exterior design while offering three-rows of seating. As with the Tiguan, the Tayron too will make its way to India in R-Line spec, though unlike its smaller sibling, the three-row SUV will be locally assembled to keep prices in check.

Visually, the Tayron looks very much like the Tiguan, replete with the aggressive bumpers in the R-Line spec and even the 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels. The differences become visible more towards the C-pillar, with the Tayron sitting on a 2,789 mm wheelbase to the Tiguan’s 2680 mm wheelbase. The additional length is visible in the SUV’s silhouette in its larger rear doors and tweaks to the glasshouse, which now features quarter windows on the rear doors.



Around the back, the basic design of the Tayron continues to be similar to the Tiguan, though the tail lamps get their own unique lighting signatures.

Moving to the cabin, the biggest difference between the two SUVs is the addition of a third row of seats in the Tayron. Like the Tiguan, the Tayron too will feature a large 15-inch central touchscreen, digital instrument screen, a panoramic sunroof and 30-colour ambient lighting, with even the dashboard design essentially unchanged. The Tayron, however, looks to get front seats with active ventilation and massage function - the Tiguan got heated seats with massage function. As with the Tiguan, expect the Tayron to also feature Level 2 ADAS tech.

On the powertrain front, VW is yet to confirm the engine details for the Tayron, though we expect it to come with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit as in the Tiguan paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive. The engine develops a peak output of 201 bhp and 320 Nm.



The new Tayron will be a direct competitor to the Skoda Kodiaq - essentially its sister model - as well as offer traditional entry luxury car buyers eyeing a Mercedes GLA, BMW X1 or Audi Q3 with an alternative.