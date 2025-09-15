Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been spied testing in India ahead of a debut sometime in 2026. The images provide the first look at the SUV’s updated design, which looks set to borrow design elements from Volkswagen’s global SUV range - including the new Tiguan that is on sale in India.

The facelifted Taigun gets redesigned fascia with more teardrop-shaped headlamps flanking a slim grille - a design also seen on the likes of the larger Tiguan. The bumper too looks to be new, while the bonnet too looks to have been reshaped in the facelift. The front fenders, too, are likely to get design updates.



Around the rear, the use of heavy camouflage on the bumper and tailgate suggests these parts are also likely to get design updates. The tail lamps look to share the same basic design as the units on the facelift, suggesting that any changes to the rear lights could be to the internal lighting graphics.



The interior for now is under wraps, but we could expect VW to make changes to the upholstery, colourways, trim inserts and features. Reports suggest that VW could add ADAS to the Taigun with the facelift, though the spy pics do not provide any hint of a sensor panel.



Mechanically, the Taigun is expected to carry forward using the familiar 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines paired with manual and automatic gearbox options.

