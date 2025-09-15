HomeNews & Reviews
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design

Updated design draws inspiration from VW’s latest SUVs on sale in global markets.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Taigun facelift expected to debut in 2026
  • Design updates in line with VW's global SUV portfolio
  • 1.0 & 1.5 TSI engines to be carried forward

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been spied testing in India ahead of a debut sometime in 2026. The images provide the first look at the SUV’s updated design, which looks set to borrow design elements from Volkswagen’s global SUV range - including the new Tiguan that is on sale in India.

 

Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Volkswagen Announces Price Benefits For Virtus, Taigun And Tiguan
 

VW Taigun Facelift 2

The facelifted Taigun gets redesigned fascia with more teardrop-shaped headlamps flanking a slim grille - a design also seen on the likes of the larger Tiguan. The bumper too looks to be new, while the bonnet too looks to have been reshaped in the facelift. The front fenders, too, are likely to get design updates.
 VW Taigun Facelift 1

Around the rear, the use of heavy camouflage on the bumper and tailgate suggests these parts are also likely to get design updates. The tail lamps look to share the same basic design as the units on the facelift, suggesting that any changes to the rear lights could be to the internal lighting graphics.
 

Also Read: IAA 2025: Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept Previews Taigun-Sized Electric SUV
 

VW Taigun Facelift 3

The interior for now is under wraps, but we could expect VW to make changes to the upholstery, colourways, trim inserts and features. Reports suggest that VW could add ADAS to the Taigun with the facelift, though the spy pics do not provide any hint of a sensor panel.
 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025
 

Mechanically, the Taigun is expected to carry forward using the familiar 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines paired with manual and automatic gearbox options.

 

