2026 MG Hector Facelift Launched At Rs 11.99 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2026 Hector facelift with introductory prices starting from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift marks the third major update to the SUV, which was originally launched in India in 2019 with subsequent updates coming in 2021 and 2023. The latest updates bring with it yet more cosmetic updates to the exterior, along with a new interior colour scheme and updated tech. For now, the 2026 Hector will be offered solely in petrol guise in 5-seat or 7-seat layout, with the diesel variants and 6-seater model due to arrive in 2026.

MG Hector 5-Seater Style Select Pro Smart Pro Sharp Pro Savvy Pro 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh --- 1.5 Petrol CVT --- --- Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 18.09 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

MG Hector 7-Seater Sharp Pro Savvy Pro 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 17.29 lakh --- 1.5 Petrol CVT Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom.

Starting things off, the 2026 Hector gets a revamped grille design with new vertical louveres design and finished in chrome. MG calls it the new Aura Hex grille, and from the images, it is likely to split opinion. The front bumper, too, gets a redesign with a larger single-piece central air vent with a silver surround. On the whole, the Hector looks slightly more imposing from the front.

Moving to the sides, the changes come in the form of new 18-inch Aura Bolt dual-tone alloy wheels. The remainder of the body work is unchanged. Similarly, at the rear, the design has barely changed over the outgoing model, save for a revamped rear bumper. Finishing things off are new Celadon Blue and Pearl White paint finishes.

Moving to the cabin, MG has updated the interior colour schemes for the Hector. As before, the two-row and three-row variants get different colour schemes, with the former getting an Ice Grey and black upholstery and the latter getting black and tan upholstery. The remaining cosmetic elements are unchanged.

On the feature front, the biggest change is to the touchscreen. While the display size remains unchanged at 14-inches, MG says that it now supports multi-finger swipes to control various in-car functions. Two-finger swipes horizontally and vertically control air-con functions, while a three-finger swipe can change the soundtrack or adjust screen brightness. MG says that the touchscreen also benefits from an upgraded RAM.

Also updated is the 360-degree camera function, which now gets a ‘wheel view’ function. Other features on offer include a 6-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, a Bluetooth key, auto headlamps and wipers, ADAS and more.



Moving to the mechanics, MG has confirmed that the 2026 Hector carries forward with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit from the outgoing model, offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. The diesel model is set to arrive sometime next year.



The 2026 Hector will go up against the soon-to-debut Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Harrier and Safari and the Jeep Compass.