New Mini Convertible Launched At Rs 58.50 Lakh

Mini India has launched the new Cooper S Convertible in India at an introductory price of Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the drop-top derivative of the iconic Cooper hatchback opened last month with deliveries expected to start soon. The Mini Convertible is available in India as a CBU import and in a single variant.



On the design front, the Convertible looks nearly identical to the Cooper hatchback, save for the roof. The fixed hard top of the hatch is replaced by a fabric soft top that Mini says can be opened and closed in up to 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30 kmph. The fabric soft-top also comes with a sunroof mode - just slide open the section above the front seat. Mini is offering four colour options to pick from - British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Ocean Wave Green and Sunny Side Yellow. Buyers also get two 18-inch wheel designs.

Inside, the cabin design is identical to the latest Cooper hatchback, with a heads-up display in front of the driver and a large, circular 13.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard features a knitted pattern finish to the top with minimal physical buttons.

On the feature front, the central touchscreen packs in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a built-in voice assistant and navigation. Occupants also get power-adjustable sport seats up front - with driver memory, a Harman Kardon sound system, rear view camera, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, auto climate control, tyre pressure monitoring, and Level 1 ADAS functions.





Moving to the powertrain, the Cooper S Convertible gets the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine good for 201 bhp and 300 Nm paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Mini claims a 0-100 kmph time of under 7 seconds and a top speed of 240 kmph.