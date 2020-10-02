MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 44.90 Lakh

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is limited to just 15 units, making it an exclusive offering.

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition gets special highlights to the exterior and interior

Highlights

  • The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition gets cosmetic upgrades
  • The Sidewalk edition features the new Deep Laguna blue paint scheme
  • The Sidewalk edition was first launched in 2007 & inspires the new model

If you are looking for something super exclusive, compact and topless, BMW India has launched just the thing for you. The automaker has introduced the Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition in the country priced at ₹ 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new offering comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is limited to just 15 units. Prospective buyers can book the limited edition offering on the Mini India website. The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition was first introduced in 2007 and the 2020 version takes cues from the original model for the exterior and interior highlights.

Also Read: BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1

hcdf4r3s

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk comes with the new metallic Deep Laguna paint scheme with stripes on the bonnet while the soft-top gets a new geometric pattern

Visual upgrades include a new Deep Laguna Metallic paint scheme while the electric soft-top gets a new geometric pattern and can be opened or closed in just 20 seconds. The hatchback also comes with the new scissor-spoke, dual-tone, 17-inch alloy wheels specific to the limited edition model, while there are individual side scuttles, brushed Aluminium finished door sills and bonnet stripes to complete the look.

10ijahfc

The steering wheel gets the Sidewalk badge while the leather seats are finished in Anthracite

The interior gets new leather upholstery is finished in Anthracite finished leather seats with braided piping in Dark Petrol. It also gets accent seams finished in Energetic Yellow. The steering wheels is covered in leather and there's a Sidewalk logo as well.

Also Read: 2020 Mini Cooper And Countryman Oxford Edition Unveiled In US

lttkj218

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk edition gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 189 bhp and 280 Nm

0 Comments

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk is powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed Sport dual-clutch automatic transmission. The convertible sprints from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and has a top speed of 230 kmph. The car also comes with a host of safety tech that includes dual front airbags, Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), crash sensor, ABS, Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and run-flat indicator. The car also comes with an Excitement Package that incorporates LED interiors with ambient lighting and MINI logo projection for the driver-side puddle lamp.

MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 37.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
77,0149% / 5 yrs
Luxury Hatchback
Petrol
Automatic
14.6 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mini Cooper Convertible Review
03:16
Mini Cooper Convertible Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-May-16 08:30 PM
Mercedes-Benz GLC Review, Audi R8 V10 Plus with Virat Kohli, Mini Cooper Convertible
18:48
Mercedes-Benz GLC Review, Audi R8 V10 Plus with Virat Kohli, Mini Cooper Convertible
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-May-16 08:00 PM
Image of 2018 Mini Cooper Convertable
Image of 2018 Mini Cooper Convertable
Image of 2018 Mini Cooper Convertable Rear Profile
Image of 2018 Mini Cooper Convertable Rear Profile
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable Front View
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable Front View
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable Side View
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable Side View
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable Interior View
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable Interior View
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable
Image of Mini Cooper Convertable
