BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1

The price hike is applicable on both locally assembled completely knocked down (CKD) products as well as on completely built units (CBUs) or imported modes.

Prices of BMW cars will be increased from November 01, 2020.

Highlights

  Prices of BMW cars will be increased from November 01, 2020.
  • Prices of Mini cars will be increased as well from the same day.
  • The price hike is due to the rise in input cost and depreciating currency

BMW India will be increasing prices of the BMW and Mini range next month. The prices will be increased by up to 3 per cent across its range from November 01, 2020 owing to the increase in input costs and depreciating currency value. The update is part of the cyclical price revision that generally happens towards the end of the year. However, generally carmakers prefer to increase prices after the festive season period, but this time around the Bavarian brand will be doing so right in the middle of the festive season and a couple of weeks ahead of Diwali.

Also Read: 2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled

673n9ffg

The BMW M2 Competition will be launched in India on October 15.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele. BMW Group India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3 per cent from 1 November 2020 because of rising costs and depreciating currency. With comprehensive solutions and customer centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and distinguished services across the dealer network, BMW Group India remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times."

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

gs213qo

Prices of Mini cars will also be increased.

The price hike is applicable on both locally assembled completely knocked down (CKD) products as well as on completely built units (CBUs) or imported modes. The CKD range includes models like the BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman. BMW is also set to launch the locally manufactured 2 Series Gran Coupe in India on 15 October 2020. The CBU range includes BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Competition and BMW M8 Coupe. The Mini range includes Mini 3-door, Mini 5-door, Mini Convertible, Mini Clubman and Mini John Cooper Works.

