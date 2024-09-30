New BMW X3 To Launch In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

BMW is gearing up to launch the fourth-generation X3 SUV in India. The latest iteration of the X3 was unveiled globally in June 2024 and is now confirmed to enter the Indian market early next year, with its official debut scheduled for January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Globally, the 4th-gen X3 is available with a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models. However, for the Indian market, BMW is expected to offer two variants – one petrol and one diesel.

In terms of design, the new X3 is in sync with the brand’s newer SUV models, such as the X1 and X2. It features new headlamps with new LED daytime running lights, a larger kidney grille with new and updated styling, and a silhouette that, while similar to the previous model, appears more imposing, thanks to wider arches and other styling updates.

The X3’s cabin takes inspiration from other recent BMW models like the 5-Series, X1, and X2. The interior has been revamped and features a 14.9-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, both integrated into a single unit. The system runs on the latest BMW iDrive software with QuickSelect, based on BMW Operating System 9. Ambient lighting and illuminated elements in the door sills and centre console add to the premium feel.

Standard features on the new X3 include three-zone automatic climate control, an electric tailgate, and powered ORVMs. The SUV also comes equipped with BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus, which includes cloud-based BMW Maps navigation. For safety, the X3 offers BMW Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant as standard, which includes Lane Change Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Assist, a reversing assistant, and a rearview camera.

Globally, the new BMW X3 is available with four powertrain options. In India, the SUV will come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 194 bhp and 400 Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 208 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.



