BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore

Available in limited numbers, the Signature Edition adds bling and exclusivity to the flagship Bavarian SUV
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Only offered with the xDrive40i MSport trim
  • Two paint options for the outside; Specialleather, crystal and Alcantara on the inside
  • Available only on the BMW Online Shop

With the festive season arriving soon, all carmakers are introducing limited-run, special editions to their portfolio to attract more buyers while remaining relevant. Keeping with the trend, BMW India has launched a special X7 Signature Edition in India for a price of Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the xDive40i M Sport trim, the Signature Edition brings special changes on the outside and the inside to make the full-size Bavarian SUV more blingy and exclusive – because it will be available in limited numbers. 

 

Also Read: BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy

 

P90569313 high Res bmw x7 signature edi

 

The first noticeable change comes in the form of the Swarovski elements added to the BMW ‘Crystal’ headlamps. There are aluminium finishes on the roof rails and chrome finishes on the grille and side door sills. There are two exclusive exterior paint jobs on offer – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. 

 

P90569312 high Res bmw x7 signature edi

Also Read: BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit

 

On the inside, there’s the addition of a leather wrap console, crystal door pins and special cushions draped in Alcantara. The rest of the cabin is fairly unchanged but you do get 15,000 individual light points on a panoramic sunroof, 14-colour ambient lighting, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and all the other bells and whistles the BMW flagship SUV comes as standard. 

 

P90569314 high Res bmw x7 signature edi

 

The powertrain choice for the Signature Edition remains the 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine which puts out 380bhp and 520Nm in the xDrive40i spec. It's paired with an eight-speed auto and is capable of clocking 100kmph from a standstill in 5.8 seconds. It also has a 48-volt mild hybrid assist. 

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

P90569315 high Res bmw x7 signature edi

 

While the X7 Signature Edition is available in limited numbers, BMW hasn’t specified the number of units which will be produced at the Chennai plant. With a Rs 3 lakh premium over the variant it is based upon, buyers can get the Signature Edition directly from the BMW Online Shop only.

  BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit
    BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit
  BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy
    BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy
  World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year
    World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year
  BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh
  BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India
    BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India

  BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
    BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
  Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
  QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 Available With Discounts Up To Rs 40,000
    QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 Available With Discounts Up To Rs 40,000
  Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Gets New Features; Priced At Rs 98,130
    Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Gets New Features; Priced At Rs 98,130
  India-Made Hyundai Exter Launched In South Africa
    India-Made Hyundai Exter Launched In South Africa
  Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design, Powertrains, Prices Compared
    Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design, Powertrains, Prices Compared
  MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
  MG Windsor EV: Price, Variants Explained
    MG Windsor EV: Price, Variants Explained
  MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh
    MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh
  Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut

BMW X7
9.0

BMW X7

Starts at ₹ 1.27 - 1.33 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View X7 Specifications
View X7 Features

