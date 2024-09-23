BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore

With the festive season arriving soon, all carmakers are introducing limited-run, special editions to their portfolio to attract more buyers while remaining relevant. Keeping with the trend, BMW India has launched a special X7 Signature Edition in India for a price of Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the xDive40i M Sport trim, the Signature Edition brings special changes on the outside and the inside to make the full-size Bavarian SUV more blingy and exclusive – because it will be available in limited numbers.

The first noticeable change comes in the form of the Swarovski elements added to the BMW ‘Crystal’ headlamps. There are aluminium finishes on the roof rails and chrome finishes on the grille and side door sills. There are two exclusive exterior paint jobs on offer – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

On the inside, there’s the addition of a leather wrap console, crystal door pins and special cushions draped in Alcantara. The rest of the cabin is fairly unchanged but you do get 15,000 individual light points on a panoramic sunroof, 14-colour ambient lighting, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and all the other bells and whistles the BMW flagship SUV comes as standard.

The powertrain choice for the Signature Edition remains the 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine which puts out 380bhp and 520Nm in the xDrive40i spec. It's paired with an eight-speed auto and is capable of clocking 100kmph from a standstill in 5.8 seconds. It also has a 48-volt mild hybrid assist.

While the X7 Signature Edition is available in limited numbers, BMW hasn’t specified the number of units which will be produced at the Chennai plant. With a Rs 3 lakh premium over the variant it is based upon, buyers can get the Signature Edition directly from the BMW Online Shop only.