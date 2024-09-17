BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit

BMW has launched the XM Label high-performance SUV in India at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). The even more performance-focused special edition of the XM plug-in hybrid is limited to just 500 units globally with just 1 unit earmarked for the Indian market.



In terms of design, the XM Label stands out from the standard via its red exterior highlights. The Toronto Red inserts can be found in the grille surround, around the side glass house, and on the rear diffuser. Even the brake callipers are finished in red. The unit arriving in India is finished in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic and sits on 22-inch M light alloy wheels.





The interior follows a sporty red and black colour scheme. The cabin uses a mix of red and black upholstery with the upper sections of the seat finished in red while the lower portion feathers red contrast stitching. Red highlights are visible in other parts of the cabin such as the doors, dashboard and centre console. The XM Label will also feature a unique “1 of 500“ badge under the central touchscreen as well.

On the feature front, the XM Label packs in kit such as Adaptive LED headlamps, six-colour ambient lighting, soft close function for all doors, a powered tailgate, four-zone climate control, M sports seats with electric adjustment, massage, and memory function, heated and cooled front seats, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, 1475W Bowers & Wilkins 3D sound system, hands-free parking function and more.

The XM Label’s highlight however is the powertrain. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain is dialled up over the standard model to push out 737 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque enabling the XM Label to hit 100 kmph in a claimed 3.8 seconds. Top speed for the XM Label stands at 290 kmph with the M Driver’s Package - which removes the electronically limited top speed from 250 kmph - offered as standard.

The hybrid powertrain uses an underfloor 25.7 kW battery that enables the SUV to drive up to 82 km in EV mode. A wallbox charger with installation is included in the price.