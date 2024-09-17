Login
BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit

Limited-run variant of the XM plug-in hybrid performance SUV develops 737 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Only 1 unit of the XM Label offered in India
  • V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain pushes out 737 bhp and 1000 Nm
  • Has EV-only range of up to 82 km

BMW has launched the XM Label high-performance SUV in India at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). The even more performance-focused special edition of the XM plug-in hybrid is limited to just 500 units globally with just 1 unit earmarked for the Indian market.
 

Also read: BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy
 

In terms of design, the XM Label stands out from the standard via its red exterior highlights. The Toronto Red inserts can be found in the grille surround, around the side glass house, and on the rear diffuser. Even the brake callipers are finished in red. The unit arriving in India is finished in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic and sits on 22-inch M light alloy wheels.


BMW XM Label 1

 

Also read: BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Bookings Open Today, Launch Soon
 

The interior follows a sporty red and black colour scheme. The cabin uses a mix of red and black upholstery with the upper sections of the seat finished in red while the lower portion feathers red contrast stitching. Red highlights are visible in other parts of the cabin such as the doors, dashboard and centre console. The XM Label will also feature a unique “1 of 500“ badge under the central touchscreen as well.

 BMW XM Label 3

 

On the feature front, the XM Label packs in kit such as Adaptive LED headlamps, six-colour ambient lighting, soft close function for all doors, a powered tailgate, four-zone climate control, M sports seats with electric adjustment, massage, and memory function, heated and cooled front seats, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, 1475W Bowers & Wilkins 3D sound system, hands-free parking function and more.

 

Also read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh


BMW XM Label 2

 

The XM Label’s highlight however is the powertrain. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain is dialled up over the standard model to push out 737 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque enabling the XM Label to hit 100 kmph in a claimed 3.8 seconds. Top speed for the XM Label stands at 290 kmph with the M Driver’s Package - which removes the electronically limited top speed from 250 kmph - offered as standard.

 

Also read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
 

The hybrid powertrain uses an underfloor 25.7 kW battery that enables the SUV to drive up to 82 km in EV mode. A wallbox charger with installation is included in the price.

