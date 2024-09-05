Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh

The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is the new top-spec variant of the 3GL line-up and gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the standard model.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The BMW 3 Series Gran Linousine M Sport Pro edition gets a diesel option
  • The 3 Series Gran Linousine M Sport Pro edition was first launched in May 2024
  • The model gets a 2.0-litre diesel engien that make 188 bhp and 400 Nm

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition special variant now comes with a diesel engine option, priced at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom India). First launched in May 2024, the M Sport Pro edition was introduced as a special variant with some extra enhancements. It was initially only offered in a petrol engine option - BMW 330Li M Sport Pro, priced at Rs. 62.60 lakh, however, with the launch of the new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro the 3GL line-up now gets a new top-spec variant. 

 

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

 

The big change of course is the addition of the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned to make 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. 

 

BMW 3 Series GL

First launched in May 2024, the M Sport Pro edition was introduced as a special variant with some extra enhancements

 

Similar to the petrol version, the updates made to the exterior include – a blacked-out kidney grille, a dark tint around the headlamps, and adaptive LED headlights part of standard fitments. The rear diffuser too has been treated in high gloss black, giving it a sportier look. 

 

Also Read: BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch

 

The interior too has gone through a slight makeover, featuring the same changes we saw in the M Sport Pro petrol option. So, the M Headliner Anthracite upholstery, with Vernasca genuine leather, is now part of the standard fitment, and both the driver and co-driver electrically adjustable seats. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console also offers wireless charging, and the car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers.

 

02 BMW 320 Ld M Sport Pro

The M Headliner Anthracite upholstery, with Vernasca genuine leather, is now part of the standard fitment

 

On the equipment front, the M Sport Pro gets all the features from the standard model such as - 3-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and more. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on offer. Additionally, the Pro Edition gets the addition of the Parking Assistant Pro package that adds a 360-degree camera to the equipment list.

 

Safety features too remain identical to the standard variant, offering the BMW Safety technologies, featuring - six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and electric parking brake with auto hold.  

 

# BMW India# BMW 3 Series# 3 Series GL# BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine# 3 Series# BMW 3GL# Sedan# Family# Luxury# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
    Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
  • The BMW F 900 GS is the successor to the F 850 GS, which has been on sale in India
    BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India
  • Is the new Mahindra Thar Roxx just an extended version of the 3-door Thar or is there more to it?
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?
  • The Thar Roxx will be offered in six trim levels and with petrol and diesel engine options in multiple states of tune.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
  • The all-new Tata Curvv EV will go on sale in India today, while the ICE version of the car will only be showcased.
    Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV India Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect

Latest News

  • The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
    Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December
  • The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is the new top-spec variant of the 3GL line-up and gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the standard model.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh
  • Two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have reported mixed sales for August 2024
    Two-Wheeler Sales August 2024: TVS, Bajaj, Hero Sales Rise; Royal Enfield Sales Decline
  • The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • All-electric sedan is expected to share much with the EX90 electric SUV and will go up against the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.
    Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
  • The Hero Splendor was, until now, solely offered with drum brakes on both ends
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Now Offered With Front Disc Brake; Priced At Rs 83,461
  • Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew year-on-year though sales in other segments including passenger vehicles remained below August 2023 levels.
    Auto Industry Sales Grow 2.88 Per Cent In August 2024: FADA
  • First-ever all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV also has the largest battery pack among any EV in India. And it will be followed by another EV before the end of this year.
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance
  • Home
  • News
  • New Cars
  • BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved