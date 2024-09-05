BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition special variant now comes with a diesel engine option, priced at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom India). First launched in May 2024, the M Sport Pro edition was introduced as a special variant with some extra enhancements. It was initially only offered in a petrol engine option - BMW 330Li M Sport Pro, priced at Rs. 62.60 lakh, however, with the launch of the new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro the 3GL line-up now gets a new top-spec variant.

The big change of course is the addition of the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned to make 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels.

Similar to the petrol version, the updates made to the exterior include – a blacked-out kidney grille, a dark tint around the headlamps, and adaptive LED headlights part of standard fitments. The rear diffuser too has been treated in high gloss black, giving it a sportier look.

The interior too has gone through a slight makeover, featuring the same changes we saw in the M Sport Pro petrol option. So, the M Headliner Anthracite upholstery, with Vernasca genuine leather, is now part of the standard fitment, and both the driver and co-driver electrically adjustable seats. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console also offers wireless charging, and the car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers.

On the equipment front, the M Sport Pro gets all the features from the standard model such as - 3-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and more. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on offer. Additionally, the Pro Edition gets the addition of the Parking Assistant Pro package that adds a 360-degree camera to the equipment list.

Safety features too remain identical to the standard variant, offering the BMW Safety technologies, featuring - six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and electric parking brake with auto hold.