BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The BMW CE 02 electric scooter has been spotted on Indian roads several times in the past, and its India launch is imminent.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The CE 02 has a top speed of 95 kmph
  • It gets a 2 kWh battery pack
  • Produced in India at TVS’ Hosur plant

Following the launch of the CE 04 electric scooter, BMW Motorrad India has teased the imminent launch of the CE0 02 electric scooter on its social media platforms. The CE 02 will be the brand's most affordable scooter when it launches, which is expected to be during the upcoming festive season. In October 2023, TVS Motor Company announced the start of production for the BMW CE 02 electric scooter at its Hosur manufacturing plant. The CE 02 has been spotted on Indian roads several times in the past. 

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh

 

P90512761 high Res the new bmw ce 02 07

 

The BMW CE 02 features a minimalist design with straightforward construction, including minimal bodywork. It is equipped with LED lighting, a single flat seat, and a battery and motor positioned directly below. The electric scooter is powered by a 2 kWh battery, offering a range of 45 km on a single charge. Additionally, a dual-battery variant available globally provides a range of over 90 km per charge and is removable. We expect it to be offered in both variants. The CE 02 is claimed to achieve a top speed of 95 kmph. 

 

Also Read: BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year

 

P90512763 high Res the new bmw ce 02 07

The CE 02 is expected to come with a range of features, including all-LED lighting, a reverse gear, keyless operation, USB charging, and a 3.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument console. Despite its compact size, the CE 02 will feature high-quality components such as USD front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers. Braking will be handled by a 239 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with ABS likely to be included. The scooter will ride on 14-inch alloy wheels, fitted with 120/80 section front and 150/70 section rear tyres.

 

The BMW CE 02 is expected to carry a premium price tag in the Indian market, with an estimated ex-showroom price range of Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh.

