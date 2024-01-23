BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 23, 2024
- The BMW CE02 gets minimal bodywork and premium components
- The CE02 is expected to get single and dual battery options
- The top speed will be around 95 kmph on the CE02
BMW Motorrad unveiled the CE02 electric scooter last year globally, and the model has now been spotted testing in India. The BMW CE02 test mule carried little camouflage, and its unique design makes it easy to identify. The CE02 will be the brand's most accessible EV and is likely to be one of the six new models BMW Motorrad plans to bring to India this year.
Also Read: BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
The BMW CE02 is simple in its construction and gets minimal bodywork. The electric scooter sports LED lighting, a single flat seat, and the battery and motor placed right below. Speaking of which, the Bavarian e-scooter packs a 2 kWh battery, promising a range of 45 km on a single charge. Globally, the model also gets a dual battery variant with a range exceeding 90 km on a single charge. The model promises a top speed of 95 kmph, which would make it fairly fast for its size.
Given the BMW badge, expect to see a decent set of features on the CE02 including all-LED lighting z a reverse gear, keyless operation, USB charging, and a 3.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument console. Despite its small size, the BMW CE02 will pack premium hardware, including the USD front forks and adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Braking power will come from a 239 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. The electric scooter is also likely to get ABS while riding on 14-inch alloy wheels with 120/80 section front and 150/70 section rear tyres.
Also Read: BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
The BMW CE02 is likely to be a pure indulgence purchase within the Bavarian group, so don't expect prices to be extremely logical. We've seen BMW sell the C 400 GT maxi-scooter at the Rs. 10 lakh mark, so premium pricing for its e-scooter won't be out of line.
That said, we'll have to wait a few months for the official prices on the CE02. A possible localisation with partner TVS could further help make the model more attainable and could spawn more products going forward based on this platform. Apart from the CE02, BMW India is also expected to bring the new-gen R 1300 GS adventure tourer this year.
