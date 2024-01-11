BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars

BMW Group has revealed its plans for 2024 for the Indian market. Buoyed by a record-breaking 2023, where it sold 14,172 cars and 8,768 bikes in India, the German luxury brand will launch as many as 19 new models in the market this year. As was the case in the previous year, a majority of these (thirteen) will be cars and the rest bikes.

The 7 series protection is likely to be the first launch from the brand in India this year.



Some of the new BMW cars that will come to India this year will be the new generations of the 5 series sedan as well as the X3. From the stable of sister brand Mini, the new Countryman, and the updated Mini 3-door hatch will hit the Indian roads this year. The group will also launch 2 new electric cars in the market during the year. Finally, BMW Motorrad India will also launch 6 new two-wheelers in 2024 including the first ever R 1300 GS.

The first-ever R 1300 GS will also come to India this year.



Speaking to car&bike, President, BMW Group India, Vikram Pawah said, "This is on the back of launching 23 new products in 2023, so there will be availability across the year for all these exciting products and the action starts in January itself". The armoured version of the flagship BMW sedan, the 7 series called the 7 series protection is likely to be the first launch from the brand in India this year.