Login

BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars

While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • New-gen BMW 5 series sedan will come to India this year
  • New Mini Countryman will also hit the Indian roads soon
  • The Group will launch 2 new EVs in India in 2024

BMW Group has revealed its plans for 2024 for the Indian market. Buoyed by a record-breaking 2023, where it sold 14,172 cars and 8,768 bikes in India, the German luxury brand will launch as many as 19 new models in the market this year. As was the case in the previous year, a majority of these (thirteen) will be cars and the rest bikes.

 

The 7 series protection is likely to be the first launch from the brand in India this year.   

Some of the new BMW cars that will come to India this year will be the new generations of the 5 series sedan as well as the X3. From the stable of sister brand Mini, the new Countryman, and the updated Mini 3-door hatch will hit the Indian roads this year. The group will also launch 2 new electric cars in the market during the year. Finally, BMW Motorrad India will also launch 6 new two-wheelers in 2024 including the first ever R 1300 GS.

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series Debuts With Refreshed Looks, New Tech

The first-ever R 1300 GS will also come to India this year.


Speaking to car&bike, President, BMW Group India, Vikram Pawah said, "This is on the back of launching 23 new products in 2023, so there will be availability across the year for all these exciting products and the action starts in January itself". The armoured version of the flagship BMW sedan, the 7 series called the 7 series protection is likely to be the first launch from the brand in India this year. 

# bmw india# mini india# bmw motorrad# new launch# 2024
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal
Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 minutes ago

Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.

Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon
Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 minutes ago

The all-new Hero Mavrick will be launched in India soon. Hero MotoCorp has released the first set of teaser images for the motorcycle. Expect more details to be released soon up until the launch.

Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

51 minutes ago

Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot

Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.

CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker

Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

24 days ago

BMW says that the new dealership concept is aimed at further enhancing the customer experience.

BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

26 days ago

This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours.

BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024
BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Carmaker has said it will hike prices across its range of cars by up to 2 per cent.

BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved