Latest News
Hero Vida VX2 Is Rebranded Vida Z; Spied Undisguised Ahead Of July 1 Launch
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 secondsSpecial Feature | Skoda Kylaq | Just Great at Being a CarKia Seltos Variants Explained: Which Trim Should You Buy | 3 New Variants To Choose From
Hero Vida VX2 Is Rebranded Vida Z; Spied Undisguised Ahead Of July 1 Launch

Unveiled at EICMA 2024 as the Vida Z, Hero MotoCorp’s latest electric scooter will bear the ‘VX2’ name when it goes on sale in India in the coming months; to be available in at least two trim levels.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp to launch Vida Z as the Vida VX2 on July 1.
  • Expected to be more affordably positioned than the V2 lineup.
  • Likely to be offered with at least two battery options.

Hero MotoCorp recently shared an invite for the launch of a new scooter under its ‘Vida’ sub-brand, named VX2, on July 1. We now have pictures that confirm the Vida VX2 is nothing but the renamed Vida Z, which was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The pictures, taken at a Vida showroom, reveal the new scooter wearing a zesty matt yellow paint scheme and the ‘VX2 Plus’ badge on its side panel. Aside from the name, the VX2 appears identical to the Vida Z from a design and styling standpoint, retaining the same shape, silhouette and LED tail-light.

 

Also Read: Hero Impulse To Make A Comeback? Test Mule Spotted

 

Hero Vida VX 2 Vida Z carandbike 2

 

Even the 12-inch wheels appear to be the same as seen on the Vida V2 series of scooters. The scooter seen at the showroom also appears to have a digital dashboard with a joystick to operate it on the left cube, an ‘SOS’ switch as well as a small front storage pocket. Unlike the V2 – which has keyless go – the Vida VX2 will come with a conventional key, with a key slot visible in these pictures. The VX2 will come equipped with a front disc brake, a telescopic fork and dual rear shock absorbers.  

 

Hero Vida VX 2 Vida Z carandbike 3

VX2 will feature a conventional key slot, as well as a joystick to operate the digital dash.

 

The Vida Z adopts a simpler, cleaner design language than the V1 and V2 scooters, and drops the split seat for a stepped, single-piece seat. Compared to the V2, the Vida Z will have a smaller digital dash, but is expected to feature touch functionality on the top-spec variant.  

 

Also Read: Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India

 

vida z india launch confirmed for july 2025 carandbike 1

The VX2 was unveiled as the Vida Z at EICMA 2024.

 

Like the V2, the Vida VX2 will also feature removable batteries. The variant lineup is likely to mirror that of the V2 – with Lite, Plus and Pro trims – and the base variant is likely to come with a single, 2.2 kWh pack, while the fully-loaded variant is expected to feature two battery packs (3.4 kWh combined). 

 

The Vida VX2 will employ a direct drive permanent magnet motor, with output expected to be slightly lower than the V2’s 6 kW peak. Range for the Vida VX2 3.4 kWh is set to exceed 100 kilometres. It will follow the same charging standard as the V2, which will make it compatible with Ather Energy's fast-charging network, too.

 

With a simpler approach, the Vida VX2 is expected to be priced lower than the V2 series, which is currently priced from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai, including central subsidy). It will compete with the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta and Ola Electric’s S1 series.

