Hero Impulse To Make A Comeback? Test Mule Spotted

Looks like Hero sees a possible space for a more affordable off-road ready adventure-focused motorcycle that is based on the Xpulse 200’s platform.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming Xpulse 160 spied on test
  • Likely to be powered by the 160cc 4V mill from the Xtreme 160R 4V

The Hero Impulse can be considered as the first modern dual-purpose motorcycle that was introduced by Hero MotoCorp in 2011. Back then, there weren’t many takers for the bike since the concept of a dual-purpose motorcycles was unknown. Although capable, powered by a 149cc air-cooled mill that registered 13 bhp and 13.4 Nm, the motorcycle lacked the punch to make it competitive motorcycle amongst enthusiasts. However, years later, Hero introduced the Xpulse 200, an evolved and more powerful successor to the Impulse, it became popular among motorcyclists who wanted a motorcycle that could commute on weekday and hit the trails on weekends, while on a tight budget.

 

Also Read: Hero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In India

Hero Xpulse 160 spied motorcycle carandbike edited 1

Now, spy images have appeared on the internet suggesting that Hero is working on a lower displacement version of the Xpulse. Draped in heavy camouflage, the test mule was spotted during road test with most of its body panels resembling the Xpulse 200 featuring a tall stance with long travel suspension and a slim profile. As for the powertrain, the motorcycle will feature a smaller 163 cc mill likely to be borrowed from the Xtreme 160R 4V as it misses out on the oil-cooler as seen in the spy image. On the Xtreme, the motor is rated to produce 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. We expect the motor to be tuned to match the bike’s character along with tweaks to the gearbox ratio and final drive. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT Display

Hero Xpulse 210 image 42

In terms of features, it is likely that Hero will opt of the same instrument that is currently offered on the Xpulse 200 4V in order to keep costs in check. As for cycle parts, just like the Xpulse, the 160 cc derivative will feature a 21-18 wire-spoke wheel setup, long-travel suspension at both ends and disc brakes for shedding speeds. However, what needs to be noted is the circular disc instead of the petal-type disc offered on the Xpulse 200. Apart from keeping cost low it is most likely of a smaller diameter for appropriate bite to match the power output of the motor. Lastly, the windshield has been given a miss while the knuckle protectors of the old type that Hero used to offer before the update on the Xpulse. 

Now, there is no information on the name that the upcoming dual-purpose motorcycle will carry. Hero could either bring back the Impulse name or go with Xpulse 160 to maintain uniformity of the Xpulse range. Secondly, with the introduction of the Xpulse 210, we had asked Hero if there were plans to discontinue the 200 since the difference between the two wasn’t significant. However, now it seems that once the buyer’s preference shifts from the 200 to the 210, Hero will discontinue the Xpulse 200 and use its components and cycle parts for the Xpulse 160. While this move will provide a clear classification of the 200 and 210, with the 160, the Xpulse will become even lighter, more friendly and more accessible to those wanting to venture into the off-road side of motorcycling. 

 

Popular Hero Models