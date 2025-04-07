Login
Latest News
2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT Display
New Cars
2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT Display

The updated Karizma XMR 210 is now offered in three variants and gets an upside-down front fork as well as TFT instrument console.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched with 3 variants
  • New Combat Grey colour option introduced
  • USD fork, TFT display introduced in higher variants

Hero MotoCorp has quietly introduced the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210, with a new variant called Combat, along with the Base and Top variants. The Combat variant is offered in an exclusive Combat Grey colour option giving the Karizma XMR 210 fresh appeal. The new Top and Combat variants now come with an upside-down front fork, along with a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, shared with the recently launched Hero XPulse 210

 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 Review

2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat m1

Prices for the 2025 Karizma XMR 210 begin at Rs. 1,81,400 (Ex-showroom) for the Base variant, going up to Rs. 2,01,500 (Ex-showroom) for the Combat variant. The Base variant is offered in three colours – Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black, while the Top variant is offered in Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Phantom Black. 

 

2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 VariantPrice (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Combat₹ 2,01,500
Top₹ 1,99,750
Base₹ 1,81,400
2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat m3

 

The Top variant is priced at Rs.1,99,750 (Ex-showroom). The Base variant misses out on the TFT display and comes with a telescopic front fork.

Mechanically, there are no updates to the Karizma XMR 210, and it continues with the same 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (the first liquid-cooled motor from Hero MotoCorp), which makes 25.15 bhp at 9250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of peak torque at 7250 rpm. The new engine made its debut in 2023 when Hero MotoCorp re-introduced the “Karizma” brand with the new XMR 210. 

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R Review

 

2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat m4

Later this year, the company is also planning to launch the Karizma XMR 250, which will share the more powerful 250 cc engine from the Xtreme 250R. The XMR 250 though, is expected to be priced at a premium over the current Karizma XMR 210. From the looks of it, Hero MotoCorp will follow a two-pronged approach, at least, for the time being, with the Karizma continuing with both the 210 cc and 250 cc options, once the new 250 cc Karizma is launched.

