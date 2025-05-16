Hero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In India

In a bid to close the gap on the top three manufacturers in India’s electric two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp is set to expand its electric scooter portfolio in the coming months. Retailing battery-powered models under the ‘Vida’ sub-brand, Hero MotoCorp has so far relied on just one core offering – the V2 (earlier named V1) e-scooter – but this will soon change, as the company is aiming to launch the Vida Z electric scooter in July 2025.

Speaking to analysts during the company’s Q4 FY25 earnings call, Vikram Kasbekar, Acting CEO of Hero MotoCorp, confirmed the company’s next electric two-wheeler launch is slated for July, one that will address “basic customer requirements”.

“Our existing product [V2] has been received very well, with volumes going from 7,000 to 8,000 [units] monthly. Shortly we will launch an upgrade, which will be far better in terms of the value proposition for the customer. The launch will happen in July, that will be addressing the basic customer requirements across the segment”, Kasbekar said.

The Vida Z is expected to feature front storage spaces.

The Vida Z made its world premiere at EICMA 2024, and was introduced as Hero MotoCorp’s first electric model for the European market. The Vida Z adopts a simpler, cleaner design language than the V1 and V2 scooters, and drops the split seat for a stepped, single-piece seat. The Vida Z is also expected to have a front storage compartment, for added practicality.

Compared to the V2, the Vida Z will have a smaller digital dash, but is expected to feature touch functionality on the top-spec variant. Like the V2, the Vida Z will also have removable batteries, and the base variant is likely to come with a single, 2.2 kWh battery, while the top variant is expected to feature two battery packs, totalling 3.4 kWh in capacity. The Vida Z will employ a direct drive permanent magnet motor, with output expected to be slightly lower than the V2’s 6 kW peak. Range for the Vida Z 3.4 kWh is set to exceed 100 kilometres.

With a more pared-down package, the Vida Z is expected to be priced lower than the V2 series, which is currently priced from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai, including central subsidy).