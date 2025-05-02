Login
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth

Three of the biggest brands in India- Hero MotoCorp, Honda Two-Wheeler and Bajaj Auto recorded decreases in sales
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp’s sales went down by 43 per cent year-on-year.
  • Honda saw a 11.26 per cent decrease in overall sales.
  • TVS sales went up by 15 per cent.

The sales data for Indian two-wheeler manufacturers in April 2025, presented a fall in sales for the biggest players in the industry. Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India both registered double-digit decreases in sales, while Bajaj’s sales also went down, albeit, by a lesser percentage. However, other brands such as TVS, and Suzuki Motorcycle, witnessed double-digit growth percentages. Here's how all the two-wheeler brands in India performed.

 

Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus Range Updated; Prices Start From Rs 78,926
 

Hero MotoCorp

2025 suzuki access vs tvs jupiter 125 hero destini 125 carandbike 7

Hero ascertains the drop in sales to a temporary production halt from April 17–19 

 

Hero MotoCorp’s sales took a big hit in April 2025, with the company registering a nearly 43 per cent drop during the course of the month. For reference, it sold 3,05,406 motorcycles and scooters in total in April 2025 over the 5,33,585 units it sold during the same period last year. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer sold 2,86,089 motorcycles in April 2025, which signifies a drop of 42 per cent from the 4,96,542 units it sold in April 2024. The company’s scooter sales also fell starkly, from 37,043 units in April 2024, to 19,317 units in April 2025, a year-on-year decrease of nearly 48 per cent. Exports were also down, amounting to 16,882 units, from 20,289 units in the same month in 2024.


However, the company ascertains this to a temporary production halt from April 17–19 at its Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana facilities for scheduled maintenance, and infrastructure enhancement. A statement from the company also stated that it anticipates sales to go back to normal in May 2025.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display
 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Honda Hness CB 350 colours updated carandbike edited 2

Honda introduced the 2025 CB350, CB350 H’ness, and CB350RS in April 2025

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also saw a steep 11.26 per cent decline in sales, from 5,41,946 units in April 2024 to 4,80,896 units in April 2025. The company’s domestic sales also decreased by nearly 12 per cent, amounting to 4,22,931 units, down from 4,81,046 units. Exports too went down, from 60,900 units to 57,965 units shipped in April 2024 (year-on-year decrease of 4.81 per cent). 


In April 2025, Honda introduced the OBD-2B compliant Dio 125, while also launching the 2025 CB350, CB350 H’ness, and CB350RS. 

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India

 

TVS

2025 suzuki access vs tvs jupiter 125 hero destini 125 carandbike 37

TVS's scooter sales went up by 18 per cent in April 2025


TVS, meanwhile, saw its overall two-wheeler sales go up from 3,74,592 units in April 2024 to 4,30,330 units in April 2025. This accounts for a year-over-year increase of 15 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a growth of seven per cent with sales increasing from 3,01,449 units in April 2024 to 3,23,647 units in April 2025. The sales of the company’s motorcycles grew from 1,88,110 units in April 2024 to 2,20,527 units last month, up by 17 per cent, while scooter sales grew by 18 per cent, from 1,44,126 units to 1,69,741 units. 


TVS’s two-wheeler exports also saw considerable growth of 46 per cent, increasing from 73,143 units in April 2024 to 1,06,683 units in April 2025.


However, the largest growth was witnessed by the company’s all-electric portfolio, the sales of which went up by 59 per cent. From 17,403 units in April 2024 to 27,684 units in April 2025. The bulk of these sales will have been for the iQube electric scooter, as the company still produces and delivers the TVS X electric scooter in an extremely limited capacity. 
 

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Image 8

Royal Enfield's domestic sales only grew by one per cent year-over-year in April 2025


Royal Enfield’s total sales grew by six per cent in April 2025, compared to the same month last year. The motorcycle brand sold 86,559 units in April 2025 over 82,043 units during the same month last year. However, delving deeper, the company's domestic sales only increased by a miniscule one per cent, from 75,038 to 76,002 units (April 2025). This does appear to be quite alarming at first glance as the company launched five products in the months between April’24 and April’25- Guerrilla 450, Bear 650, Goan Classic 350, Classic 650 and the Scram 440. 

 

The company however, witnessed a 55 per cent increase in exports, which went up from 6832 units in April 2024, to 10,557 units in April 2025. 
 

Bajaj Auto

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Launched In India At Rs 1 84 Lakh Gets Slipper Clutch New Digital Dash

Bajaj's overall sales went down by seven per cent in April 2025

 

Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales experienced a seven per cent dip (year-on-year) in April 2025, with the sales of 3,17,937 units. For reference, the company has sold 3,41,789 vehicles in April 2024. The company’s domestic sales fell by a significant 13 per cent from 2,16,950 units to 1,88,615 units in April 2025. Two-wheeler exports, however, grew by four per cent, from 1,24,839 to 1,29,322 units. 


 

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Access 125 30

Suzuki's overall sales went up by 14 per cent year-on-year in April 2025


Suzuki India sold 1,12,948 units in April 2025, registering a 14 per cent growth over April 2024 when it sold 99,377 units. The company’s sales in the domestic market went up by eight per cent, from 88,067 units to 95,214 units. Exports, however, grew more strongly, with a 57 per cent surge from 11,310 units in April 2024 to 17,734 units shipped in April 2025. 
 

In April 2025, Suzuki announced partnering with Flipkart, enabling customers to book select two-wheelers through the e-commerce platform. The company also launched the MY2025 Hayabusa in the Indian market, which is now OBD-2B compliant. 

# Hero MotoCorp Sales# Hero MotoCorp sales April 2025# Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025:# TVS Sales April 2025# Honda Sales April 2025# Royal Enfield sales April 2025# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
