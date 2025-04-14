Hero Splendor Plus Range Updated; Prices Start From Rs 78,926
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 14, 2025
Highlights
- 2025 OBD2B compliant Hero Splendor range launched
- Prices across the variant range hike by Rs 1750
- Available in three variants - Splendor+, Splendor+ Xtec and Splendor+ Xtec 2.0
Hero MotoCorp has rolled out an update for its popular, Splendor Plus, in order to comply with the more stringent OBD2B emission norms. Receiving a price hike of Rs 1750 across the three variants, the sticker price of the base variant now begins from Rs 78,926, going up to Rs 85,501 for the top-spec variant.
The Splendor Plus has remains unchanged in terms of looks, features and powertrain except for the new emissions compliance. The motorcycle continues to be powered by the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that registers 8bhp of max power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties continues to be handled by a slick 4-speed gearbox.
Also Read: 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT Display
The Splendor Plus is well-known for its robust build quality and economy, which has been its strongest highlights. Built around a steel tubular double cradle frame, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets drum brakes at both ends and comes with alloy wheels across all variants with tubeless-type tyres as standard. Over the equipment offered on the base Splendor Plus, the top-spec variant comes with an LED headlamp and a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument console.
In the Indian market, the Hero Splendor Plus rivals against other 100 cc commuter motorcycles that include the TVS Star City Plus, Bajaj Platina 100 and the Honda Shine 100.
