Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Hero MotoCorp Sees 5.56 Per Cent Drop In Overall Sales

Hero MotoCorp continues to be the world’s largest two-wheeler selling manufacturer, with total sales of 56,21,455 two-wheelers in FY24, which is a growth of 5.49 per cent over 53,28,546 units sold in FY23. The company registered a growth of 10 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY24. Hero MotoCorp also registered 16 per cent growth in its global sales FY24. In March 2024, the company sold 490,415 two-wheeler units which is a drop of 5.56 per cent over 519,342 units sales in March 2023.

Particulars March 2024 March 2023 YTD FY24 YTD FY23 Motorcycles 456,724 485,896 51,90,672 49,59,156 Scooters 33,691 33,446 430,783 369,390 TOTAL 490,415 519,342 56,21,455 53,28,546 Domestic 459,257 502,730 54,20,532 51,55,793 Exports 31,158 16,612 200,923 172,753

Domestic sales in March 2024 also saw a drop of 8.64 per cent, to 459,257 units from 502,730 units in March 2023. Although, exports did grow 87 per cent from 16,612 units in March 2023 to 31,158 units last month. Scooter sales stayed more or less similar, but motorcycle sales saw a drop of 6 per cent in March 2024. The company also sold over 4,000 units of the Vida V1 in March 2024, which is the highest figure for its monthly EV sales. The Vida brand is now present in over 100 cities across the country. Over the year, Hero entered into a partnership with Ather Energy for an interoperable charging network, providing over 2,000 charging points across 100 cities to its customers.

Overall, for Hero MotoCorp, FY24 proved to be better than FY23. In FY24, Hero MotoCorp launched six motorcycles ranging from 125 cc to 440 cc - Xtreme 125R, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R 4V, Harley-Davidson X440, Karizma XMR and most recently, the Mavrick 440.