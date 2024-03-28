Login
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?

The patent image suggests the upcoming scooter to be more affordable yet larger in proportions compared to the Vida V1
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New patent images of the upcoming Vida electric scooter surface
  • Appears to be family-oriented with a simpler design approach
  • Likely to borrow the same powertrain from the Vida V1

In the growing electric two-wheeler market, after having established their pilot product in the EV space, manufacturers are working on their second offerings, most of them being family-oriented scooters. With Ather set to unveil the Rizta scooter on April 6, ‘Vida’ Hero’s electric scooter vertical has registered a patent for a new scooter model.

It was clear from the introduction of the Vida brand that more vehicles based on the V1 electric scooter platform would be introduced. Looking at the patent image, the upcoming electric scooter appears to be larger in proportions and likely to be a family-oriented model owing to the long and wide saddle and low seat height. 

 

The scooter’s design does have some sporty elements but in a subtle manner. It has an LED headlamp located on the front apron, while the LED turn indicators are located on the handlebar cowling. The side panels have subtle flowing lines and the floorboard is flat and slim, while the tail section has a one-piece grab rail and the turn indicators aren’t integrated with the tail lamp unit.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe

Moving to the cycle parts, at the front, the upcoming scooter is equipped with a coil spring with a trailing arm suspension instead of a telescopic fork setup like on the V1. For the rear, we expect it to have single-sided swingarm construction with a side-mounted monoshock. Braking is handled by a disc-drum setup and is likely to get single-channel ABS as two brake lines leading to the front caliper. 


Also Read: Vida V1 Pro Offered With Complimentary 5 Year After-Sales Package Till April 30

Currently, there is no information on the powertrain, however, if the upcoming scooter is to borrow it from the V1, it could use the same 6 kW (peak) and 25 Nm electric motor with the 3.44 kWh lithium-ion pack consisting of two removable batteries. Expect the batteries to be located under the seat with the remaining space for storage. On the Vida V1, the electric scooter on a full charge is capable of returning a range of 110 km and achieving a top speed of 80 kmph.

Expect the upcoming Vida scooter to be basic on the feature front with a simpler LCD or TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Vida currently retails the V1 scooter at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to introduce the upcoming family-oriented EV at a more affordable price tag.

