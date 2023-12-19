Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 38,500 In December
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 19, 2023
- The Vida V1 gets an extended battery warranty worth Rs. 8,259
- There’s a cash discount of Rs. 6,500 and a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus
- Vida customers also get a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500
Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm Vida has announced year-end offers on the V1 electric scooter amounting up to Rs 38,500. The year-end offers will be available till the end of December 2023 and includes a mix of cash benefits, warranty cover and more.
The year-end offers on the Vida V1 electric scooter include an extended battery warranty worth Rs. 8,259. Buyers can also avail of a cash discount of up to Rs. 6,500, an exchange bonus worth Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty discount of up to Rs. 7,500. Loyalty benefits are available to customers whose immediate family owns either a Vida or Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler.
Vida is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. The EV firm is also offering a subscription plan worth Rs. 1,125 that will offer users unlimited access to fast chargers and connected vehicle features for six months starting from the day of purchase.
Customers can also avail of financing options including a low-interest rate of 5.99 per cent, zero processing fees on loans and monthly EMIs of Rs. 2,429. Vida has partnered with several financial institutions including IDFC, Ecofy and Hero FinCorp for the V1.
Having expanded its retail presence across India this year, Vida announced its foray into the European market at EICMA 2023 in November. The electric two-wheeler maker will sell the V1 in standard and coupe versions in Europe from March 2024 starting with Spain and France, followed by the UK.
The Vida V1 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh, whereas the V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The electric scooter promises a real-world range of 110 km with fast charging able to charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes. The V1 can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 80 kmph. The e-scooter competes against the Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 63,670 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 62,246 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18564 second ago
Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.
-16289 second ago
A heavily accessorised Honda Elevate (sold as the WR-V in Japan) will be showcased alongside a number of other models.
-13209 second ago
There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.
-12779 second ago
The latest study noted the amount of defect-related issues reported in new vehicles is higher than observed in previous years
-8535 second ago
New details emerge of the upcoming XUV300 facelift with spy shots revealing the interior of the updated SUV.
-6257 second ago
The EVs are taking over slowly but steadily as we saw in the year gone by
16 hours ago
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that India is likely to see about one crore electric vehicle sales and over five crore jobs in the EV sector by the end of this decade
17 hours ago
It comes with Front-Wheel Drive and an EPA-estimated range of up to 428 kilometres
20 hours ago
The recalled models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles
20 hours ago
This year saw brands launching an array of two-wheeler EVs, aimed at different types of buyers
-18003 second ago
The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike
10 days ago
The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
10 days ago
It appears that the Bengaluru-based start-up is keen on converting existing orders for the One into bookings for the more affordable Dot One.
11 days ago
Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month
15 days ago
Owners can avail of these services until December 31, 2023.