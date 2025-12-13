Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales Surge In November 2025: SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) published auto industry sales data for November 2025, revealing notable sales growth across the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments. Passenger vehicle sales posted an 18.7 per cent growth year-on-year, while two-wheeler sales were up 21.2 per cent.



Commenting on November 2025 performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, “Following the festive demand and support from the Government’s progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian Auto Industry continued with the sales momentum in November 2025. Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers marked the highest ever sales of November in 2025. Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 4.12 Lakh units, with a growth of 18.7%, Two-Wheelers posted sales of 19.44 Lakh units, with a growth of 21.2% and the Three-Wheeler segment registered sales of 72 thousand units, growing by 21.3%, over November of 2024. Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026.”



Over 4 Lakh Passenger Vehicles Sold In November 2025

Passenger vehicle sales closed out the month of November with 4,12,405 units sold - up from 3,47,522 units in the same period last year. This growth was echoed by strong growth across the passenger vehicles sub-segments, with sales of passenger cars, SUVs and vans all growing upwards of 15 per cent.



As per SIAM data, passenger car sales grew from 97,186 units to 1,12,612 units - a growth of 15.9 per cent. UV sales, meanwhile, grew from 1,92,684 units to 2,29,157 units - a near 19 per cent gain, while van sales were up 24.7 per cent from 10,589 units to 13,200 units. Do note that the individual metrics do not include the sales for Tata Motors, which are included in the total passenger vehicle sales number.



Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 21.2 Per Cent

Two-wheeler sales in the month of November, meanwhile, stood at 19,44,475 units - up 21.2 per cent from 16,04,749 units. This came on the back of strong growth in the scooter segment, which itself grew almost 30 per cent from 5,68,580 units last year to 7,35,753 units last month. Motorcycle sales, meanwhile, were up 17.5 per cent at 11,63,751 units as against 9,90,246 units in November 2024.



Moped sales, meanwhile, dropped 2.1 per cent from 45,923 units last year to 44,971 units in November 2025.



Industry Posts Minor Year-To-Date Sales Growth

Moving to year-to-date figures for FY2026, passenger vehicle sales stood at 28,05,658 units - up 2.9 per cent from 27,26,709 units. Passenger car sales declined 1.6 per cent from 8,64,804 units to 8,51,099 units, while UV sales were up 5.1 per cent from 17,61,981 units last year to 18,51,896 units as of end-November 2025. Sales of vans were up 2.7 per cent from 99,924 units last year to 1,02,663 units.



Note that the sales numbers do not include sales for Tata Motors for the months of October and November.



On the two-wheeler side, sales were also relatively flat with a 3.3 per cent growth on the back of demand for scooters. Scooter sales in the April to November 2025 period grew 10.3 per cent from 47,87,080 units to 52,81,465 units. Sales of motorcycles were nearly flat, posting a 0.2 per cent reduction from 87,88,829 units to 87,73,163 units, while moped sales were down 5.8 per cent from 3,58,096 units last year to 3,37,213 units.



Total two-wheeler sales stood at 1,43,91,841 units in the April to November 2025 period.