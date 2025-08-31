Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be HonouredKia EV6 Facelift Range Test: Is the Premium EV Good For A 500 km Run?Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 WalkaroundTVS Orbiter: Cruise control, 158 km range & 14-inch wheel @₹1 lakh! | First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured

At a joint press conference on Ethanol Blending held on August 30, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers stated that all existing warranties on vehicles would be honoured despite cars not being E20 compliant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • SIAM states all exisiting warranties will be honoured despite vehicles not meeting E20 compliance
  • India switched to only E20 blended petrol in 2025
  • Vehicle owners concerned over long term reliability, warranty & insurance of older non E20-compliant vehicles

At a joint press conference with the ARAI and FIPI, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) looked to ease some of the concerns of vehicle owners over the switch to E20 blended fuels. Speaking at the conference, SIAM spokesperson said that there would be no changes to the warranties and insurance of vehicles and that all warranty claims of existing vehicles would be honoured.

 

Also read: PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol Policy
 

E20 pump

India switched entirely to E20 blended petrol as of 2025, which raised many concerns amongst vehicle owners. Part of this stemmed from the fact that many brands only announced E20 compliance for their cars in the past two years, raising concerns that older non-E20-compliant vehicles, some less than two years old, would face challenges from the use of non-specified fuels, as well as see warranty and insurance claims denied over the use of improper fuels.

 

Also read: Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?
 

SIAM’s words that insurance and warranties will continue to be honoured should come as some relief to vehicle owners, particularly non-E20-compliant vehicles. SIAM’s statement follows in line with that made by the Petroleum Ministry earlier in August, which stated that the use of E20 petrol would not void warranty and insurance of vehicles.

 

Also read: Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt
 

E20 fuel

The switch to E20 blended petrol has been met with much scepticism among vehicle owners, with uncertainties over long-term usage issues in non-E20-compliant vehicles, a drop in mileage of vehicles and the lack of alternatives for older vehicles. The government’s move to only E20-blended petrol has also made its way to the Supreme Court of India, where a PIL has been filed over the decision to only offer E20 petrol at all fuel stations. The PIL calls for non-E20 blend petrol options to be made available at petrol stations as well as calling for cost benefits arising from the blending of petrol with ethanol to be passed down to consumers in the form of lower fuel prices.

# E20# E20 petrol# SIAM# SIAM India# E20 Certification# E20-compliant engine# Non E20 Compliant Vehicles# Insurance# Warranty# E20-related Warranty# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court challenges the government’s ethanol blending programme, seeks ethanol-free petrol option for consumers.
    PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol Policy
  • While the Oil Ministry claims ‘marginal’ drop in mileage and minor alterations, auto majors are highlighting parts damage, corrosion of components and retro-fitting of ethanol-compliant parts for better adaptation.
    Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?
  • In yet another attempt to allay fears regarding the use of E20 petrol, the Union Government has issued a detailed clarification on the subject.
    Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt
  • The Union Government has responded to a flood of concerns raised by motorists regarding the use of ethanol-blended petrol in passenger cars.
    Ethanol-Blended Petrol Affecting Car Performance And Fuel Efficiency? Government Issues Clarification
  • Aligning regular maintenance with your car insurance coverage is an optimal way to protect your asset in the long run. In this guide, we’ll explore how to sync your car care routine with your insurance plan.
    How to Align Your Car Maintenance Routine with Insurance Benefits

Latest News

  • At a joint press conference on Ethanol Blending held on August 30, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers stated that all existing warranties on vehicles would be honoured despite cars not being E20 compliant.
    Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured
  • Existing owners of the Rizta Z will get the touch functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update.
    Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster
  • The radical-looking Redux isn’t headed for production as it remains an experimental project for the brand.
    Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover
  • Previewing a new family scooter due in 2026, the EL01 marks the debut of Ather's new EL platform, which is said to be highly cost-efficient, flexible and scalable.
    Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor
  • Named ‘Infinite Cruise’, it has three main functions, depending on the riding scenario.
    2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control
  • From couture to cars: black becomes the colour of quiet luxury in the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: The Timeless Allure of Black
  • The Syros EV appears to be identical to its ICE counterpart.
    Kia Syros EV Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • New concept likely to preview a future production model under the Ioniq series and could be positioned below the Ioniq 5.
    New Hyundai Concept Previewed Ahead Of Debut At IAA Mobility Show 2025
  • September 2025 kicks off the festive season in India, and two-wheeler manufacturers are gearing up with new launches. Here are the confirmed models arriving in the final month of Q3 2025.
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In September 2025: TVS Ntorq 160, Suzuki e-Access, New Harley-Davidson 440 And More
  • Performance variant of the facelifted Model Y gets new adaptive suspension, a larger touchscreen and larger wheels & tyres; will hit 96 kmph in 3.3 seconds.
    2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Debuts With 460 bhp, 580 km Range
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured