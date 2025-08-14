HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A MonthAther Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000 Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead Prototype To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Meet the most affordable 6 cyl AMG in India -- new CLE 53! | ₹1.35 crore | First Look2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?

While the Oil Ministry claims ‘marginal’ drop in mileage and minor alterations, auto majors are highlighting parts damage, corrosion of components and retro-fitting of ethanol-compliant parts for better adaptation.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • - Ethanol is derived from renewable resources like corn, sugarcane, barley and wheat
  • - Oil Ministry claim marginal drop in performance of vehicles running on ethanol-blended fuel
  • - Auto majors have highlighted corrosion, part damage, ethanol-compatible part replacement for older vehicles to run on ethanol-blended fuels

Only a few days back the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had released a statement commenting on the concerns raised by citizens on the drop in mileage and performance on their vehicles due to the use of ethanol-blended fuels like E10 and E20. While a lot of citizens have responded to the statement by calling it incorrect and misleading, auto majors have also raised concerns with regards to adaptation of ethanol-blended fuel pertaining to older vehicles that are pre-BS6 emission compliant.

E20 fuel

But before we get to that, let’s quickly understand what ethanol-blended fuel is, how it is acquired, how different it is from pure gasoline, and eventually understand how it affects older two- and four-wheelers that aren’t designed to run biofuels. 

 

Ethanol is a type of alcohol that is derived from natural resources like the molasses or husk of crops like corn, sugarcane, wheat and barley. Ethanol-blended fuel was available from 2022 wherein 90 percent petrol was blended with 10 per cent ethanol, and the vehicles manufactured from 2020-onwards were BS6 emission compliant designed to run on the biofuel. Subsequently, in 2023, the oil ministry rolled-out E20 biofuel which is 20 per cent ethanol blended with 80 per cent petrol. Abiding to the updated emission norms, auto brands updated the new vehicle powertrains to BS6 Phase 2 compliance to run on E20 fuel.

 

Also Read: Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt

E20 pump

Now, vehicles manufactured from 2020-onwards would not face noticeable operating issues with E10 or E20 biofuel. However, a majority of two- and four-wheelers currently plying on our roads are pre-BS6 compliant, which are BS4 or BS3, some even older, that are not engineered to run on ethanol-blended fuel. While biofuel has a higher-octane rating than petrol allowing it to burn more efficiently, its energy density is lower than petrol resulting in a lower energy production. 

 

Taking this into consideration with pre-BS6 complaint vehicles, the fueling systems on these automobiles aren’t calibrated or engineered to run on biofuel in the most efficient manner. It is a known study and auto majors too have highlighted the adverse effects of running a non-biofuel compliant engine with ethanol-blended fuel. Since ethanol is primarily derived from plant-based sugars and starches, the chemical composition is different and contains higher composition of oxygen compared to petrol.

 

Also Read: Ethanol-Blended Petrol Affecting Car Performance And Fuel Efficiency? Government Issues Clarification

gm0638i fuelreuters 625x300 28 March 22 2022 07 20 T03 26 24 855 Z

But, that’s not all, there are couple other factors that need to be considered and evaluated with the use of ethanol-blended fuel. Since the chemical composition of biofuel is different, several components along the fuel system like the fuel tank, fuel lines, injector, seal and gaskets, need to be considered for change to the material type that is suitable for use with ethanol. Next, as ethanol contains more oxygen compared to regular petrol, the fueling system needs to be recalibrated at the fuel pump, injectors and ignition timing for ideal and complete combustion. Additionally, the engine control module that sends out signal to the fueling system on the quantity and duration of fuel being injected into the engine also need to be recalibrated in order to achieve the best air-fuel mixture for complete and efficient combustion. For the system to work with ethanol-blended fuel, some sensors like the O2 sensor, which reads the amount of oxygen to determine the quality of the combustion to the ECU also needs to be calibrated for replaced with a suitable one as per the requirement.

 

With all of the above, since the percentage of oxygen is higher with ethanol, corrosion becomes a matter of concern with the fuel system of older vehicles is it can damage the components to malfunction over time. Unlike regular petrol, where, if the vehicle isn’t being used for a long duration, tanking up the fuel tank prevents any fuel vapour from causing prolonged damage to the tank. However, in the case of biofuel, due to the hygroscopic qualities of the ethanol, the fuel needs to be kept away from any contact with water, and for storage, the fuel tank needs to be emptied dry thoroughly to prevent the oxygen in the fuel from corroding the tank and other fueling system related components.

 

Also Read: Delhi Pauses Fuel Ban On 10-Year-Old Diesel, 15-Year-Old Petrol Vehicles

mdlc4as fuel prices hiked 650x400 14 June 21 2022 07 14 T10 50 27 705 Z

Currently, the government has vaguely mentioned that with some modifications and regular maintenance, older or any petrol-powered vehicle that is facing issue with ethanol-blended fuel can be fixed. However, there is no clarity on what is to be done and how. To our understanding, the maintenance of vehicles needs to be consistent and bit extensive in ensure the fuel lines do not get chocked or corroded over time. Secondly, by adding a recommended quantity of fuel additive to the ethanol-blended fuel on tank-ups will prevent the gum and residue causing components in the fuel to unstick from the walls of the fuel lines and intake port to help in proper combustion. 

 

As for the drop in performance, the above actions will help reduce the effect, but without recalibration of the ECU, optimum performance will be restricted. Ideally, like other countries, at the fuel station, multiple fuel blends include zero blend should be avoid all the above from happening in the first place. Depending on the fuel-type compliance of the vehicle, user can according opt for the correct fuel and maintain the smooth functioning if their vehicles.

# Ethanol# Ethanol Blending With Petrol# Ethanol Flex Engines# Ethanol Fuel# Ethanol in India# Ethanol Petrol Blending# Ethanol-powered ethanol# E10 Fuel# E20# car# Cars# bike# Bikes# carandbike daily# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Union Government has responded to a flood of concerns raised by motorists regarding the use of ethanol-blended petrol in passenger cars.
    Ethanol-Blended Petrol Affecting Car Performance And Fuel Efficiency? Government Issues Clarification
  • Skoda’s 1.5-litre TSI engine is also undergoing tests, with results expected to be shared in Q4 2024.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.0 TSI Are Now E20-Compliant
  • A total of 19 countries have pledged their support to India as founding members of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA)
    Global Biofuel Alliance Announced At G20 Summit In India
  • The ethanol-powered Innova Hycross Hybrid is powered by a modified 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel Hybrid MPV Makes World Premiere In India
  • The prototype will be the world’s first model that complies with BS6 Phase-II emission norms to be equipped with an electrified flex-fuel powertrain, as per the carmaker.
    Toyota's Electrified Flex-Fuel Prototype To Make Global Debut In India On August 29

Latest News

  • The Batman Edition of the BE 6 will be limited to just 300 units.
    Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh
  • The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May 2025, while the Carens Clavis EV went on sale in July 2025.
    Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month
  • The Battery Subscription Model brings down the starting ex-showroom price of the 450 Series to Rs 84,341.
    Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000
  • While the Oil Ministry claims ‘marginal’ drop in mileage and minor alterations, auto majors are highlighting parts damage, corrosion of components and retro-fitting of ethanol-compliant parts for better adaptation.
    Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?
  • The Diamondhead will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is likely to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 e-scooter
    Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead Prototype To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • Kawasaki has slashed the prices of the dual-purpose KLX 230 by heavily localizing the motorcycle to make it more accessible to off-road enthusiasts.
    India-Made Kawasaki KLX 230 Vs CKD Model: Differences Explained
  • This will be the third hike for the brand in the calendar year 2025.
    BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September
  • Starting August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass will offer private vehicle owners a prepaid toll plan valid across national highways. Here’s what it covers, and what it doesn’t.
    FASTag Annual Pass Launch On August 15: All You Need To Know
  • Koenigsegg’s Jesko Absolut has reclaimed the 0–400–0 kmph world record from the Rimac with a blistering 25.21 seconds
    Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Shatters 0–400–0 Kmph World Record… Again!
  • With the update, the scooters receive a range of changes which include an upgraded mild-hybrid system.
    Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 Updated With Enhanced Hybrid Assist; Fascino S Gains TFT Dash
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?