Kawasaki Ninja, Versys Models Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh

Kawasaki India is currently offering discounts across a wide range of its motorcycles, with benefits going up to Rs 2.50 lakh on select Ninja models. The offers were announced through the company’s official social media channels and will remain valid until January 31, 2026. Alongside the Ninja lineup, two of the models from the Versys range are also included in the scheme.

Also Read: 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, Z650RS Launched: Now E20 Compatible

The highest discount is on the Ninja ZX-10R, which is being offered with a discount of Rs 2.50 lakh, bringing its ex-showroom price down to Rs 18.29 lakh. The Ninja 1100 SX is available with a Rs 1.43 lakh discount and is now priced at Rs 12.99 lakh. The ZX-6R, while not offered with a direct cash benefit, is being sold with a complimentary Ohlins steering damper worth Rs 83,000.



Also Read: Kawasaki Z1100 Fully Booked for 2026

The MY25 Versys 1100 gets a Rs 1 lakh discount, lowering its price to Rs 12.89 lakh. Meanwhile, the Versys-X 300 is being offered with free accessories valued at up to Rs 46,000. The Ninja 650 is available with a Rs 27,000 discount (Rs 7.64 lakh), the Ninja 500 gets Rs 17,000 off (Rs 5.49 lakh), and the Ninja 300 comes with a Rs 28,000 price reduction (Rs 2.89 lakh).

All offers are valid until the end of January 2026. Interested buyers can check with their nearest Kawasaki dealership for stock availability.