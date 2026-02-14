Kawasaki Ninja, Versys Models Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
- 2026 Ninja ZX-10R offered with Rs 2.50 lakh discount
- Complimentary Ohlins steering damper offered on the Ninja ZX-6R
- Benefits valid until end of February 2026
Kawasaki India is currently offering discounts across six models in its Ninja lineup, with benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh. In addition to the Ninja range, select motorcycles from the Versys lineup are also available with special offers this month. The company announced the scheme through its social media platforms, and it will remain valid until February 28, 2026. Notably, this is an extension of the discounts being offered in the previous month.
The highest discount is being offered on the 2026 Ninja ZX-10R, which receives a Rs 2.50 lakh reduction, bringing its ex-showroom price down to Rs 18.29 lakh. The MY25 Ninja 1100 SX is now available with a discount of Rs 1.43 lakh, priced at Rs 12.99 lakh. As has been the case earlier, the MY26 Ninja ZX-6R does not receive a direct cash benefit but is being offered with a complimentary Ohlins steering damper worth Rs 83,000.
More affordable models in the lineup are also included in the scheme. The Ninja 650 (MY25) gets a Rs 27,000 discount and is now priced at Rs 7.64 lakh, while the Ninja 500 (MY25) receives Rs 17,000 off and is available at Rs 5.49 lakh. The entry-level Ninja 300 (MY24) is being offered with a Rs 28,000 discount, bringing its price down to Rs 2.89 lakh.
In the Versys range, the 2026 Versys-X 300 is available with a Rs 20,000 discount, reducing its price to Rs 3.29 lakh, along with free accessories worth Rs 46,000. The MY25 Versys-X 300 of the same model gets a higher Rs 30,000 discount, paired with the same accessory package.
The MY25 Versys 1100 is also part of the ongoing offer. The MY25 model, which replaced the outgoing Versys 1000 in February 2025, is now available with a Rs 1 lakh discount and is priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom) after the reduction.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, and discounts may vary from dealership to dealership.
