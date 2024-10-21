Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package!

Off-road focussed dual-purpose bikes definitely seem to have found appeal with the Indian motorcyclist. This has been particularly true in recent years with “adventure” and “off-road” becoming really trending terms in the world of leisure motorcycling in India. And this surge in demand for adventure and off-road-focused motorcycles has led to the growth of this sub-genre of motorcycles. However, if you are an avid motorcyclist, you’d agree that the wait for a proper Japanese dual-purpose motorcycle has been a long time coming. And of the four Japanese giants, Kawasaki has finally stepped forward and decided to bring the street-legal Kawasaki KLX 230 to our shores.

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Debuts In India Ahead Of December Launch

The KLX 230 promises the best of both worlds - street use during the week, and for exploring trails and riding off-road during the weekend, which seems to have found new-found interest in the evolved Indian motorcyclist. Although prices for the new Kawasaki KLX 230 are to be announced later this year, Kawasaki India arranged for a brief experience ride of the motorcycle at Pro Dirt Adventure Park on the outskirts of Pune for us to get a sense of how the KLX 230 rides and what it has to offer. So, read on for our first impressions.





The Kawasaki KLX 230 is a dual-purpose road-legal motorcycle with proper off-road credentials.

Design and Features

Like any dual-purpose motorcycle, the Kawasaki KLX 230 also focuses on practicality over design. it's a slim motorcycle complete with long travel suspension, tall fenders, high ground clearance, up-swept exhaust, and some more, to give it that purposeful stance. The bike packs minimalistic body panels, showcasing its close relation to proper dirt bikes. The test bikes were draped in Lime Green livery with decals but can also be opted in Battle Gray for those who prefer more subtle appeal.





The LCD instrument console packs all the necessary information and is also Bluetooth-enabled with smartphone connectivity.

Since the KLX 230 is a proper road-legal machine, it comes with a compact LED headlamp and tail lamp, turn indicators, and mirrors in comparison to its competition-use cousin, the KLX 230R S. Coming to the features, Kawasaki has kept it simple here with a small digital LCD display for the instrumentation that packs all the necessary information. The unit is also Bluetooth-enabled via the Kawasaki app. Additionally, the bike can be kitted with multiple accessories that include a C-type charging port, knuckle protectors, flat handlebar, low-height seat, engine guard, frame protectors, luggage rack and a skid plate.

Also Read: Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine



With a seat height of 880 mm and ground clearance of 236 mm, the KLX 230 means serious business when it comes to off-road capabilities.

Ergonomics

With a seat height of 880 mm, the Kawasaki KLX 230 does feel intimidating at first to get astride. However, with a little bit of technique and practice, it is actually manageable once you get the hang of it. I am 5 ft 6 in, weighing in around 75 kg, and once seated, the suspension compresses by a good bit allowing me to comfortably rest the balls of my feet on the ground. That said, while taller riders won’t face an issue, shorter riders should be able to manage with practice and can opt for the low seat.





The dirt bike-like stance with the long-travel suspension and narrow profile does make the KLX 230 a unique offering.

Otherwise, the riding triangle on the KLX 230 is comfortable with an upright stance, centre-set footpegs, and a wide handlebar. The slim profile of the bike lets you hold the bike with ease while standing on the pegs and riding off-road. The seat is significantly narrow, but the slim profile also makes it easier for the feet to reach the ground better. We’ll hold our opinion on the seat comfort during longer rides for later, once we get the motorcycle to experience it for a longer duration.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh



The air-cooled single-pot mill is designed for dual-purpose duties and feels absolutely at home on the KLX 230.

Engine and Performance

Seated within the lightweight steel perimeter frame is a 233 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that is capable of producing 17.83 bhp of max power and 18.3 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On paper, these power figures are in the same ballpark as the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, but one of the biggest advantages of the Kawasaki is in its kerb weight, which makes all the difference. Weighing in a 139 kg kerb, the KLX 230 is 20 kilograms lighter to give a perspective. So, with a high power-to-weight ratio, and compact dimensions, the KLX 230 felt weightless around the curated off-road course.





The MRF Mogrip Meteor-X1 tyres did a decent job of maintaining grip on loose surfaces.

Ride and Handling

Since the ride experience was brief and only limited to three dirt courses, we couldn’t test the motorcycle for various parameters. However, in the short duration, the KLX 230 did manage to provide a good glimpse of what Kawasaki has to offer. From the get-go, thanks to its power-to-weight ratio, it didn’t feel any slow even on dirt. The clutch action is light and the wide handlebar provides very good leverage to steer the bike with ease and confidence. The power delivery is linear, yet more focused at the low- and mid-range of the rpm band. While I primarily rode the bike in the first and second gear, momentarily shifting to third on the straight patches, the gearbox felt nothing but slick with positive shifts, adding to the overall experience.





The KLX 230 rides on dual-purpose tyres from MRF shod on a wire-spoke 21 inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, which coupled with the Showa suspension was absolute fun on the dirt track. The initial suspension travel at both ends is soft which soaks up all the bumps with ease, and when taking on jumps, the suspension stiffens up to absorb the shocks most effectively, maintaining balance and control. Also, what’s worth mentioning is that the KLX 230 comes with switchable dual-channel ABS that can be turned off for both the front and rear. And you don’t need to toggle through settings to do that, a direct switch on the left switch block does it on the fly.

Since all the riding was done on dirt, I will hold my judgement on how the suspension, tyres, and brakes perform and also the ride experience on tarmac.





Kawasaki will be offered in India via the CKD route, while there are considerations for localisation. Pricing will be announced in December.

Verdict

Sometimes, all it takes is five minutes to know how good a motorcycle is, and the Kawasaki KLX 230 is one of them, which makes an immediate impression. Despite the limited ride time, and experience only on a dirt track, the KLX 230 is a fun motorcycle due to its simple and practical approach. The motor has enough grunt to keep things exciting, the suspension has all the travel and damping you’ll need to tackle any obstacles, and the lightweight construction is a lot of fun, but also inspires a lot of confidence to ride and try new things on a motorcycle.

Designed for beginner off-road riders, the KLX 230 is also well-suited for experienced off-road junkies who want something simple, light and capable, while packing sufficient grunt to keep things engaging. However, the accessibility of this fun motorcycle comes down to the price at which Kawasaki will be launching the KLX 230. That will be key to its success. Kawasaki executives have confirmed the localisation of the motorcycle. However, it will solely depend on the kind of response the motorcycle receives, which again pivots back to the pricing it is launched at in December.

Considering the fact that the motorcycle will be arriving in India via the CKD route, we expect Kawasaki to price the motorcycle around the Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom mark. This way, the KLX 230 will remain accessible to buyers while maintaining its premium position in the market. If it's priced higher, it may be difficult for many to justify, what is essentially a dirt-focussed bike with possibly limited tarmac or touring capability.