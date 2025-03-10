car&bike Awards 2025: Kawasaki KLX 230 Wins Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year (Up To 500 cc)

Off-road focussed motorcycles have garnered a lot of appeal in the last few years. With the surge in demand for ‘adventure’ and ‘off-road’ based vehicles on the rise, Kawasaki has stepped forward and brought in the Kawasaki KLX 230 which has turned out to be the winner of the Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year (Up To 500 cc) for this year’s car&bike awards.

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh





The Kawasaki KLX 230 turned out to be quite a surprise out on the track at Madras International Circuit during the jury meet. While it was somewhat evident from the smiles on the faces of the jurors, the KLX 230 inspired a lot of confidence around corners despite its 21-18 wheel setup and skinny tyres. What’s also worth mentioning about the KLX 230 is the engine’s character which feels very peppy which is only further complemented by the low kerb weight of the motorcycle which sits at 139 kilograms.

While the KLX 230 managed to rack up good points, it was closely followed by the new and improved second-generation Yezdi Adventure and then by the Honda NX500. Although the Yezdi Adventure can be considered as the best alternative to the now discontinued Royal Enfield Himalayan 411, the Kawasaki KLX 230 brings in new flavour, character, and versatility to the segment.