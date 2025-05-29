Login
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh

The MY25 Ninja 300 gets ZX-6R-inspired headlight and a taller visor.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India
  • Offered in three colour schemes; features revised tyre tread patterns
  • Gets the same 296 cc parallel twin engine

Hot on the heels of the MY25 Versys-X 300, Kawasaki has launched the 2025 iteration of its entry-level sportbike, the Ninja 300, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.43 lakh. Deliveries of the updated model will commence in the first week of June 2025. The Ninja 300 has been a part of Kawasaki’s Indian lineup since 2013 and remains a popular choice in the lineup. While the new version retains the overall design language of its predecessor, it gets a few new features.  

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh

2025 kawasaki ninja 300 launched at rs 343 lakh 1

The 2025 Ninja 300 receives a few notable changes, including a new projector headlight inspired by the ZX-6R and a larger floating windscreen like the ZX-10R. It also features revised tyre tread patterns intended to improve road grip and stability. The motorcycle will be offered in three new colour options: 'R' inspired Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey. 

 

Mechanically, the Ninja 300 continues to be powered by the same 295 cc parallel-twin engine, which makes 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch.  

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 7.93 Lakh

2025 kawasaki ninja 300 launched at rs 343 lakh 2

The Ninja 300 is built on a tubular diamond-type frame with the engine as a stressed member. Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock, offering travel of 120 mm and 132 mm, respectively. Braking is managed by a 290 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc setup and dual-channel ABS.  

 

The Ninja 300 benefits from significant localisation, allowing Kawasaki to price it competitively. Its current price is slightly lower than its original 2013 launch price of Rs 3.50 lakh, which, although initially, was a CBU. The pricing helps Kawasaki maintain its foothold in the entry-level sportbike segment, where it competes with models such as the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, and others.  

# India Kawasaki Motor# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Motorcycles# 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300# MY25 Ninja 300# Ninja 300# Ninja# Kawasaki Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
