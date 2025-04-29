Login
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 7.93 Lakh

With the update, the Versys 650 now gets a new colour scheme, and is Rs 16,000 more expensive than before
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 29, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Priced at Rs 7.93 lakh.
  • Gets a new Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray shade.
  • Continues to be powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin engine.

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Versys 650 in India at a price tag of Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Rs 16,000 higher than its previous price tag of Rs 7.77 lakh. With the update, the motorcycle gets a new colour scheme for 2025, while retaining the same mechanical underpinnings and features. The motorcycle continues to be powered by the same parallel-twin mill that also powers a few other Kawasaki motorcycles. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At Rs 7.27 Lakh
 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 7 93 Lakh 1

The Versys 650 is now solely offered in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey shade

 

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 is available solely in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey shade. The motorcycle also gets a redesigned visor, which, according to Kawasaki, now provides better air protection. The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle comes with a switchable traction control system in addition to ABS.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices Hiked By Rs 14,000: Now Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh
 

In terms of cycle parts, the Versys 650 retains the long travel suspension setup. The front end gets an upside-down fork setup, while the rear gets a monoshock. On the braking front, the Versys 650 comes with a 300 mm front disc and a 250 mm rear disc. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented In India
 

The Versys 650 is powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that makes 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm. The setup is paired with a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch. 


 

Popular Kawasaki Models