2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 7.93 Lakh
Published on April 29, 2025
Highlights
- Priced at Rs 7.93 lakh.
- Gets a new Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray shade.
- Continues to be powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin engine.
Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Versys 650 in India at a price tag of Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Rs 16,000 higher than its previous price tag of Rs 7.77 lakh. With the update, the motorcycle gets a new colour scheme for 2025, while retaining the same mechanical underpinnings and features. The motorcycle continues to be powered by the same parallel-twin mill that also powers a few other Kawasaki motorcycles.
The Versys 650 is now solely offered in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey shade
The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 is available solely in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey shade. The motorcycle also gets a redesigned visor, which, according to Kawasaki, now provides better air protection. The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle comes with a switchable traction control system in addition to ABS.
In terms of cycle parts, the Versys 650 retains the long travel suspension setup. The front end gets an upside-down fork setup, while the rear gets a monoshock. On the braking front, the Versys 650 comes with a 300 mm front disc and a 250 mm rear disc.
The Versys 650 is powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that makes 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm. The setup is paired with a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch.
