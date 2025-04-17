2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices Hiked By Rs 14,000: Now Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 17, 2025
Highlights
- Kawasaki Eliminator gets a price hike for 2025
- No changes made to design or features
- Continues with the Ninja 400-sourced 451cc engine
Kawasaki has revised the price of its Eliminator cruiser in India, with the model now carrying a price tag of Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs 14,000 more expensive than its launch price of Rs 5.62 lakh in January 2024. The 2025 edition of the motorcycle arrives without any updates or changes to design, features, or specifications. It continues to be offered in a single Metallic Flat Spark Black colour.
Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented In India
The Kawasaki Eliminator entered the Indian market with a 451cc parallel-twin engine, which shares its roots with the Ninja Z400's now-discontinued 399cc unit. To achieve the increased displacement, the stroke length was extended by 6.8mm. The new mill churns out 44 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Eliminator has a classic cruiser silhouette, taking cues from the Vulcan 650. It features a round LED headlight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a megaphone-style exhaust. The motorcycle is equipped with a circular LCD instrument cluster that provides day-to-day readouts and supports Bluetooth connectivity. Additional features include dual-channel ABS, Kawasaki’s Ergo-Fit system for ergonomic adjustability, and a slip-and-assist clutch.
Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 With Bi-Directional Quickshifter, IMU, Updated
As for cycle parts, the chassis is built around a trellis frame, supported by telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking is handled by a 310mm semi-floating front disc and a 220mm rear disc. The Eliminator offers a low seat height of 735mm and a ground clearance of 150mm. Its kerb weight stands at 176 kg.
