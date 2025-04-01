2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented In India

Kawasaki has recently patented the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 in India, ahead of the updated model’s launch in India. The new Z900 was unveiled in late 2024 and gets several updates in its styling and equipment, along with a slightly updated engine. The new Kawasaki Z900 is available in three new colours – Metallic Moondust Gray, Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Spark Black. The overall design gets sharper and more angular than before. The most obvious change is the newly designed LED headlight unit, and the new taillamp. The Z900 also gets a larger 5-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Along with the design, the Z900 now gets an IMU-assisted electronics package, along with a few tweaks to the 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine to meet latest emission norms in Europe. Output is 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 97.4 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm, which is slightly lower than before, but engine internals have been given some updates. These include new electronic throttle valves, a revised cam profile and new ECU settings, for more linear power delivery and higher low-end torque. Additionally, the fuel economy is said to have increased by up to 16 per cent. The engine continues to be mated to a six-speed gearbox, although there is a new bi-directional quickshifter on offer.

In terms of cycle parts, the Z900 gets a 41 mm USD setup up front, followed by a rear monoshock, both adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking duties are now handled by dual 300 mm disc brakes with 4-piston calipers up front, while the rear now gets a new 250 mm disc setup. However, opting for the SE variant of the Z900 will equip the bike with a more premium fully-adjustable front suspension, Ohlins rear shock, and brake components from Brembo. While the Z900 continues to ride on 17-inch wheels, it now wears new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

The new Kawasaki Z900 also gets an updated ride-by-wire system with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and comes with features like three-level traction control, two power modes, cruise control and three ride modes – Sport, Road and Rain, apart from a customisable Ride mode. Kawasaki currently sells the 2024 Z900 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom), and we expect prices to be increased once the new 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is launched.