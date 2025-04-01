Login
2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented In India

The updated 2025 Kawasaki Z900 has already been launched in overseas markets. It’s not clear when the updated Z900 will be launched in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Kawasaki Z900 unveiled late last year
  • 2024 Kawasaki Z900 priced at ₹ 9.38 lakh
  • Updated model expected to be launched in India soon

Kawasaki has recently patented the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 in India, ahead of the updated model’s launch in India. The new Z900 was unveiled in late 2024 and gets several updates in its styling and equipment, along with a slightly updated engine. The new Kawasaki Z900 is available in three new colours – Metallic Moondust Gray, Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Spark Black. The overall design gets sharper and more angular than before. The most obvious change is the newly designed LED headlight unit, and the new taillamp. The Z900 also gets a larger 5-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 With Bi-Directional Quickshifter, IMU, Updated

 

2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patent m1

Along with the design, the Z900 now gets an IMU-assisted electronics package, along with a few tweaks to the 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine to meet latest emission norms in Europe. Output is 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 97.4 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm, which is slightly lower than before, but engine internals have been given some updates. These include new electronic throttle valves, a revised cam profile and new ECU settings, for more linear power delivery and higher low-end torque. Additionally, the fuel economy is said to have increased by up to 16 per cent. The engine continues to be mated to a six-speed gearbox, although there is a new bi-directional quickshifter on offer.

 

2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled Gets Revised Design Bi Directional Quick Shifter 1

In terms of cycle parts, the Z900 gets a 41 mm USD setup up front, followed by a rear monoshock, both adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking duties are now handled by dual 300 mm disc brakes with 4-piston calipers up front, while the rear now gets a new 250 mm disc setup. However, opting for the SE variant of the Z900 will equip the bike with a more premium fully-adjustable front suspension, Ohlins rear shock, and brake components from Brembo. While the Z900 continues to ride on 17-inch wheels, it now wears new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

 

2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled Gets Revised Design Bi Directional Quick Shifter

The new Kawasaki Z900 also gets an updated ride-by-wire system with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and comes with features like three-level traction control, two power modes, cruise control and three ride modes – Sport, Road and Rain, apart from a customisable Ride mode. Kawasaki currently sells the 2024 Z900 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom), and we expect prices to be increased once the new 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is launched.

