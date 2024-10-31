Login
2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter

With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues while also gaining a set of new features
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki has unveiled the 2025 Z900.
  • Gets a bi-directional quick shifter, six-axis IMU.
  • Gets several tweaks to the engine.

Kawasaki has unveiled the latest iteration of its Z900 streetfighter. For the 2025 model year, the motorcycle gets a notably revised design alongside a range of new electronics, and mechanical components. The inline-four engine also gets a few tweaks that provide the motorcycle with better low-end torque, and greater fuel economy. While the motorcycle will initially go on sale in markets such as the US and Europe, an India launch is almost certain, given that Kawasaki has retailed several versions of the motorcycle here.

 

Also ReadKawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package!
 

While the 948 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine produces the same power figures as before, 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm, Kawasaki has given the engine a series of tweaks. These include new electronic throttle valves, a revised cam profile and new ECU settings, for more linear power delivery and higher low-end torque. Additionally, the fuel economy has increased by up to 16 per cent. The engine continues to be mated to a six-speed gearbox, although there is a new bi-directional Quick Shifter on offer.
 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled Gets Revised Design Bi Directional Quick Shifter 1

The 2025 Z900 gets a redesigned headlamp and taillamp

 

On the cosmetic front, the most obvious changes are the newly designed LED headlamp setup and the new sleek taillamp. However, most of the other styling cues such as the sculpted fuel tank, alloy wheels, and split seat setup have been retained. The motorcycle is now equipped with a larger 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

 

In terms of electronics, the 2025 Z900 is offered with a six-axis IMU, and comes with features such as a cornering management function and ABS. It also gets electronic cruise control, throttle-by-wire, switchable traction control functions with three modes, and three preset ride modes-Sport, Road, and Rain, aside from a fourth custom ride mode. 

 

Also ReadLeaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine
 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled Gets Revised Design Bi Directional Quick Shifter 2

The Z900 is now offered with a six-axis IMU

 

In terms of cycle parts, the Z900 gets a 41 mm USD setup up front, followed by a rear monoshock, both adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking duties are now handled by dual 300 mm disc brakes with 4-piston calipers up front, while the rear now gets a new 250 mm disc setup. However, opting for the SE variant of the Z900 will equip the bike with a more premium fully-adjustable front suspension, Ohlins rear shock, and brake components from Brembo. While the Z900 continues to ride on 17-inch wheels, it now wears new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

 

Also ReadKawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh
 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled Gets Revised Design Bi Directional Quick Shifter 3

The 2025 Z900 will likely make it to Indian shores sometime next year


Kawasaki currently sells the 2024 Z900 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom). We can expect the 2025 iteration of the motorcycle to arrive sometime next year. However, it will likely be offered at a much higher price tag than the current model.



 

