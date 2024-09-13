Login
Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine

Likely to debut this year, the flagship tourer will be powered by an updated mill with a slight bump in displacement and power figures
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Kawasaki Versys Engine details leaked
  • International debut expected by 2024 end
  • Styling and hardware are likely to remain the same

In the segment of flagship adventure touring motorcycles, Kawasaki is reportedly working on the development of the 2025 version of the Versys 1000, as details of the motorcycle have been leaked online in Australia. It has been reported that the Versys 1000 will receive a slightly larger mill and will be called the Versys 1100 on its official debut, which is expected towards the end of this year either at EICMA in November or Intermot in December.

 

Based on the two pictures that were also leaked along with the documents, the 2025 Versys 1100 will largely retain the same styling as the current model. So, it will continue to feature the same Ninja-inspired front fairing with split LED headlamps, auxiliary lamps, an adjustable windscreen, a large fuel tank, a split seat, and the 4-into-1 exhaust system. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models



Kawasaki Versys 1100 leaked details images carandbike edited 3

As mentioned above, the motor will have a displacement of 1099 cc, a minor bump of 56 cc over the 1,043 cc mill that powers the current Versys 1000. According to the leaked documents, the new motor will produce around 133 bhp, a good bump of 15 bhp over the outgoing powertrain. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox, assisted by a slipper clutch and possibly a quickshifter.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Hydrogen Motorcycle Prototype Demo Showcased
 

In terms of technology, the Versys 1100 is expected to come equipped with a range of modern electronics, including rider modes, ABS modes, traction control, and more. Additional features may include smartphone connectivity and a TFT screen, providing the rider with a better and safer experience with connectivity options. 


 Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!

 

As for cycle parts, the 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is likely to be offered with adjustable suspension at both ends for the top-spec variant. For braking, the bike will continue to feature a twin-disc setup for the front and a single-disc setup at the rear. Like the outgoing model, the 2025 model will continue to ride on 17-inch wheels with touring tyres. 

When and will Kawasaki bring the new and updated Versys 1100 India after its international debut is a question that is currently too early to answer. However, if they do, the Japanese flagship adventure tourer will compete against the likes of the Honda CRF Africa Twin 1100, Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW R 1300 GS, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and the Ducati Multistrada V4

 

