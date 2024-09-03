Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models

The price discounts are applicable for the entire month of September and are limited to the Ninja 500, Ninja 650 and the Ninja 300.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki announces discounts up to Rs 25,000
  • Offer valid only for the month of September
  • Applicable for the Ninja 300, Ninja 500 and Ninja 650 model

Kawasaki India has announced festive price discounts of up to Rs 25,000 for select models for the entire month of September. The offers are applicable in the form of vouchers that can either be applied to the on-road price of the motorcycle or the purchase of accessories or service packages.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Hydrogen Motorcycle Prototype Demo Showcased

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 2

The discount vouchers are applicable on only three models in the Ninja lineup, where the Ninja 300 and Ninja 500 get a Rs 10,000 voucher while the Ninja 650 gets a Rs 25,000 voucher. The Ninja 300 is the entry-level model in the Ninja series that has been on sale for a long time, the Ninja 500 is the successor to the now discontinued Ninja 400. Meanwhile, Kawasaki has been updating the Ninja 650 through the years with the latest generation.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 1

In terms of specs, all three motorcycles are powered by parallel twin mills of varying displacements. The Ninja 300 packs a 296 cc mill that registers 38 bhp and 26.1 Nm, while the Ninja 500 comes with a 451cc motor that registers 44 bhp and 42.6 Nm. The Ninja 650 packs a 649 cc unit that is tuned to produce 67 bhp and 64 Nm. All three motorcycles feature a 6-speed gearbox.


Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh

On the competition front, the Ninja 300 rivals the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the BMW G 310 RR, while the Ninja 500 goes up against the KTM RC390 and Aprilia RS457, and the Ninja 650 locks horns with the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660 and the Aprilia RS660.

# Kawasaki Ninja# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Ninja 650# Kawasaki Ninja 500# Kawasaki Ninja 300# Kawasaki discounts# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The MY2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now available in Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray with new body graphics
    2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched In India With New Colours; Priced At Rs 3.43 Lakh
  • The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR get new colours bringing a cosmetic refresh to the litre-class sportbikes.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R & ZX-10RR Revealed
  • The Ninja ZX 4RR will be shipped to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold in limited numbers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh
  • The discounts are applicable on select models that include the Ninja 400, Vulcan S, Versys 650 and the Ninja 650
    Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 60k Till March End
  • Here are the top five highlights you need to know about about the new Kawasaki Ninja 500
    Kawasaki Ninja 500: Top 5 Highlights

Latest News

  • The Jawa 42 FJ gets a larger 344cc engine and gets new paint schemes.
    Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine
  • The BMW CE 02 electric scooter has been spotted on Indian roads several times in the past, and its India launch is imminent.
    BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The motorcycle was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that was held earlier this year
    Ethanol-Powered Bajaj NS160 Flex Fuel Showcased At IBET Expo 2024
  • The new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine and sport a few distinctive styling cues
    New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images
  • Prices for the Curvv ICE start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant
    Tata Curvv ICE: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Tata Curvv is offered in eight trim levels, three engine options and six exterior colour schemes.
    Tata Curvv ICE: Variants, Features, Price Explained
  • Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is expected to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42, possibly with the bigger 334 cc engine, on September 3, 2024.
    2024 Jawa 42 Launch Today: What To Expect
  • The price discounts are applicable for the entire month of September and are limited to the Ninja 500, Ninja 650 and the Ninja 300.
    Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models
  • With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, deliveries for the vehicle are slated to commence from September 12
    Tata Curvv ICE: In Pictures
  • Here are new launches lined up for September 2024 that will be introduced by respective manufacturers in this month
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches Of September 2024: New Jawa 42, Hero Destini 125 And BMW F 900 GS

Research More on Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650
8.1

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Starts at ₹ 7.16 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Ninja 650 Specifications
View Ninja 650 Features

Popular Kawasaki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved