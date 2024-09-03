Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models

Kawasaki India has announced festive price discounts of up to Rs 25,000 for select models for the entire month of September. The offers are applicable in the form of vouchers that can either be applied to the on-road price of the motorcycle or the purchase of accessories or service packages.

Also Read: Kawasaki Hydrogen Motorcycle Prototype Demo Showcased

The discount vouchers are applicable on only three models in the Ninja lineup, where the Ninja 300 and Ninja 500 get a Rs 10,000 voucher while the Ninja 650 gets a Rs 25,000 voucher. The Ninja 300 is the entry-level model in the Ninja series that has been on sale for a long time, the Ninja 500 is the successor to the now discontinued Ninja 400. Meanwhile, Kawasaki has been updating the Ninja 650 through the years with the latest generation.

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!

In terms of specs, all three motorcycles are powered by parallel twin mills of varying displacements. The Ninja 300 packs a 296 cc mill that registers 38 bhp and 26.1 Nm, while the Ninja 500 comes with a 451cc motor that registers 44 bhp and 42.6 Nm. The Ninja 650 packs a 649 cc unit that is tuned to produce 67 bhp and 64 Nm. All three motorcycles feature a 6-speed gearbox.



Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh

On the competition front, the Ninja 300 rivals the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the BMW G 310 RR, while the Ninja 500 goes up against the KTM RC390 and Aprilia RS457, and the Ninja 650 locks horns with the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660 and the Aprilia RS660.