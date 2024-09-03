Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
Published on September 3, 2024
Highlights
- Kawasaki announces discounts up to Rs 25,000
- Offer valid only for the month of September
- Applicable for the Ninja 300, Ninja 500 and Ninja 650 model
Kawasaki India has announced festive price discounts of up to Rs 25,000 for select models for the entire month of September. The offers are applicable in the form of vouchers that can either be applied to the on-road price of the motorcycle or the purchase of accessories or service packages.
Also Read: Kawasaki Hydrogen Motorcycle Prototype Demo Showcased
The discount vouchers are applicable on only three models in the Ninja lineup, where the Ninja 300 and Ninja 500 get a Rs 10,000 voucher while the Ninja 650 gets a Rs 25,000 voucher. The Ninja 300 is the entry-level model in the Ninja series that has been on sale for a long time, the Ninja 500 is the successor to the now discontinued Ninja 400. Meanwhile, Kawasaki has been updating the Ninja 650 through the years with the latest generation.
Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!
In terms of specs, all three motorcycles are powered by parallel twin mills of varying displacements. The Ninja 300 packs a 296 cc mill that registers 38 bhp and 26.1 Nm, while the Ninja 500 comes with a 451cc motor that registers 44 bhp and 42.6 Nm. The Ninja 650 packs a 649 cc unit that is tuned to produce 67 bhp and 64 Nm. All three motorcycles feature a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh
On the competition front, the Ninja 300 rivals the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the BMW G 310 RR, while the Ninja 500 goes up against the KTM RC390 and Aprilia RS457, and the Ninja 650 locks horns with the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660 and the Aprilia RS660.
Latest News
Popular Kawasaki Models
- Kawasaki W175Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.35 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja H2REx-Showroom Price₹ 79.9 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.5 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10REx-Showroom Price₹ 15.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.16 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.43 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.51 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.09 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 6.24 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.59 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3 Lakh
- Kawasaki Vulcan SEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.1 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.8 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z H2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.77 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 140GEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.07 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.19 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 450REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.72 Lakh
- Kawasaki W800 StreetEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.33 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX230RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.21 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX65Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.12 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 300REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.6 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 85Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.2 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX112Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki EliminatorEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.62 Lakh