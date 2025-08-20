Tata Motors Re-Enters South Africa With Launch Of Harrier, Curvv, Punch, And Tiago

Tata Motors has announced its re-entry into the South African passenger vehicles market after a hiatus of around 6 years. The company had stopped passenger vehicle sales in South Africa back in 2019 due to weak demand. However, now the company has partnered with Motus Holdings, South Africa’s foremost automotive group, for its second innings. And the new players are - Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago.

The company says the timing of the launch aligns perfectly with the company's recording exceptional growth in production. Compared to the 170,000 units in 2020, the carmaker produced over 560,000 units in 2025 in India, which is a 350 per cent growth.

Speaking about the launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new generation of vehicles, engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design, to a market that values safety, quality and innovation. With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy.”

TMPV will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 outlets by 2026

The four Tata cars, launched today in Johannesburg, will be manufactured in India and exported to South Africa. TMPV will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 outlets by 2026. Tata expects Motus Holdings’ decades of expertise in vehicle importation, nationwide distribution, and comprehensive aftersales support will help strengthen the brand’s presence in the country.

Tata Motors also plans to invest in skills development, job creation, and training programs for technicians, sales professionals, and aftersales teams. TMPV will also form strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions to offer competitive financing solutions.

All have received 4 or 5-star safety ratings from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP

As for the 4 cars – Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago – all have received 4 or 5-star safety ratings from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. Except for the Harrier, which gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine, all cars will be petrol-only, and they will be offered in multiple variants. Prices of the car in South Africa have not been announced, however in India, the Tiago is priced at Rs. 5 lakh to 7.55 lakh, Punch is priced at Rs. 6.20 Lakh to Rs. 10.32 lakh, the Curvv petrol at Rs. 10 lakh to 19.49 lakh and Harrier at Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 26.70 lakh (all ex-showroom).