Tata Punch Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13

Tata Motors has rolled out the first teaser images of the upcoming Punch facelift ahead of its launch in India on January 13. The images offer a partial look at the updated model, highlighting select exterior elements while stopping short of revealing the car in full. The first set of images also hints at potential feature additions; however, the interior for now remains under wraps. Here is what the teaser showcases.

At the front, the Punch facelift features horizontally positioned LED DRLs, which are integrated into a slim housing that runs across the upper section of the front end. The main headlamp units remain positioned lower on the refreshed bumper, set within darker surrounds. A revised grille is also visible, with a more squared-off outline and a closed-off appearance.

Towards the rear, the facelifted model gets new LED tail-lamps, which are connected through a central blacked-out element running across the tailgate. From the side, the teaser images show new dual-tone alloy wheels with a multi-spoke design. Apart from the updated wheels, the overall silhouette and body cladding appear the same at this point.

Aside from the styling, the teaser also shows a front-mounted camera and a sensor housed within the lower grille area. This could translate to the inclusion of features such as a 360-degree camera setup and other driver assistance systems on higher variants of the model.

Mechanically, the Punch facelift is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. The factory-fitted CNG variant is also likely to remain part of the line-up.