Tata Punch Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13

Jan 03, 2026, 04:17 PM
Key Highlights
  • Tata Punch Facelift to launch in India on January 13
  • 2026 Punch to get refreshed lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Teaser hints at possible new safety and camera-based features

Tata Motors has rolled out the first teaser images of the upcoming Punch facelift ahead of its launch in India on January 13. The images offer a partial look at the updated model, highlighting select exterior elements while stopping short of revealing the car in full. The first set of images also hints at potential feature additions; however, the interior for now remains under wraps. Here is what the teaser showcases.

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design

Tata Punch facelift teased ahead of Launch On Jan 13 Details 4

At the front, the Punch facelift features horizontally positioned LED DRLs, which are integrated into a slim housing that runs across the upper section of the front end. The main headlamp units remain positioned lower on the refreshed bumper, set within darker surrounds. A revised grille is also visible, with a more squared-off outline and a closed-off appearance.

Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Pricing Compared

Tata Punch facelift teased ahead of Launch On Jan 13 Details 2

Towards the rear, the facelifted model gets new LED tail-lamps, which are connected through a central blacked-out element running across the tailgate. From the side, the teaser images show new dual-tone alloy wheels with a multi-spoke design. Apart from the updated wheels, the overall silhouette and body cladding appear the same at this point.

Also Read: Tata To Enter Rs 40 Lakh Passenger Car Market With First Avinya Electric SUV In End-2026

Tata Punch facelift teased ahead of Launch On Jan 13 Details 3

Aside from the styling, the teaser also shows a front-mounted camera and a sensor housed within the lower grille area. This could translate to the inclusion of features such as a 360-degree camera setup and other driver assistance systems on higher variants of the model.

Mechanically, the Punch facelift is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. The factory-fitted CNG variant is also likely to remain part of the line-up.

