Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Unveiled

Feb 18, 2026, 11:27 AM
Key Highlights
  • Limited edition model based on Ducati Scrambler
  • Pays homage to Ducati's 1970s racing history
  • Only 873 units will be offered on sale worldwide

Ducati has unveiled the Formula 73, a limited-edition café racer that celebrates the brand’s 1973 Super Sport Desmo. That iconic production model that was itself launched as a tribute to the original Ducati 750 Imola Desmo piloted by Paul Smart to win the 1972 Imola 200. That win is considered the beginning of Ducati’s production-derived racing dominance and largely attributed desmodromic valve timing as the brand’s technical lineage for decades.

2026 Ducati Formula 73 m6

The Formula 73 is a true nod to the 1973 Super Sport Desmo, borrowing design elements like the half-fairing and two-tone, silver and green colour scheme, but re-imagined as a modern interpretation. The classic café racer styling is complemented by clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors as well as a single-seat with a chopped off tail section. Wire-spoke wheels further cement the 1970s retro-inspired café racer design.

2026 Ducati Formula 73 m7

Under the bodywork, the bike is based on the Ducati Scrambler, one of the last of Ducati’s model range to feature the 803 cc, air-cooled, 90-degree Testastretta v-twin with desmodromic valve timing. The motor puts out 71 bhp and 65 Nm of peak torque while mated to a six-speed gearbox. The frame and swingarm also appear to be shared with the Ducati Scrambler, so the Formula 73 is a retro-styled café racer based on the Scrambler.

2026 Ducati Formula 73 m5

Despite its retro design, the Formula 73 is kitted out with a modern electronics suite, with ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS, traction control, quickshifter and two standard ride modes. The 17-inch spoked wheels are kitted out with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, and braking hardware comprises a Brembo four-piston caliper up front, paired with a 330 mm disc and suspension is from KYB. Other bits and bobs include billet aluminium brake, clutch levers and footpegs and a Rizoma fuel cap. There’s full LED lighting and a TFT display.

2026 Ducati Formula 73 m1

The Formula 73 will be limited to 873 numbered units worldwide, with each bike kitted out with a serialised steering plate, certificate of authenticity, and a box of period sketches from Ducati’s Style Centre. For those customers who want the full period-correct look, Ducati is also offering a matching Arai Concept-XE helmet and Dainese jacket.

2026 Ducati Formula 73 m3
2026 Ducati Formula 73 m2
