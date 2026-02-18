Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Unveiled

Ducati has unveiled the Formula 73, a limited-edition café racer that celebrates the brand’s 1973 Super Sport Desmo. That iconic production model that was itself launched as a tribute to the original Ducati 750 Imola Desmo piloted by Paul Smart to win the 1972 Imola 200. That win is considered the beginning of Ducati’s production-derived racing dominance and largely attributed desmodromic valve timing as the brand’s technical lineage for decades.

The Formula 73 is a true nod to the 1973 Super Sport Desmo, borrowing design elements like the half-fairing and two-tone, silver and green colour scheme, but re-imagined as a modern interpretation. The classic café racer styling is complemented by clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors as well as a single-seat with a chopped off tail section. Wire-spoke wheels further cement the 1970s retro-inspired café racer design.

Under the bodywork, the bike is based on the Ducati Scrambler, one of the last of Ducati’s model range to feature the 803 cc, air-cooled, 90-degree Testastretta v-twin with desmodromic valve timing. The motor puts out 71 bhp and 65 Nm of peak torque while mated to a six-speed gearbox. The frame and swingarm also appear to be shared with the Ducati Scrambler, so the Formula 73 is a retro-styled café racer based on the Scrambler.

Despite its retro design, the Formula 73 is kitted out with a modern electronics suite, with ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS, traction control, quickshifter and two standard ride modes. The 17-inch spoked wheels are kitted out with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, and braking hardware comprises a Brembo four-piston caliper up front, paired with a 330 mm disc and suspension is from KYB. Other bits and bobs include billet aluminium brake, clutch levers and footpegs and a Rizoma fuel cap. There’s full LED lighting and a TFT display.

The Formula 73 will be limited to 873 numbered units worldwide, with each bike kitted out with a serialised steering plate, certificate of authenticity, and a box of period sketches from Ducati’s Style Centre. For those customers who want the full period-correct look, Ducati is also offering a matching Arai Concept-XE helmet and Dainese jacket.