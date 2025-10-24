The 2026 Ducati Monster marks the arrival of the fifth generation of the iconic naked from Bologna, ushering in a new chapter for the brand. The motorcycle is now powered by an all-new 890 cc V2 mill that replaces the long-serving 937 cc Testastretta engine, thus aligning the Monster with the Euro 5+ emission norms. The same powertrain also does duty on the latest Multistrada V2, Panigale V2, and the Streetfighter V2.

Not much has changed when it comes to the looks of the new Monster, but there are a few changes with regards to the new reworked fuel tank, subtly revised body panels, and slightly forward-set handlebars for a more rider engagement. While the overall silhouette on the middle-weight naked has remained largely the same, the ergonomic tweaks have been it made strike a balance between sporty intent and everyday comfort.

The biggest updated comes in the form of the new powertrain, a new 890 cc twin-cylinder motor delivers 108 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 91 Nm at 7,250 rpm, marginally lower than the outgoing 937 cc Testastretta engine, but the important thing is that the new engine is lighter by 6 kg. Additionally, the engine features Intake Variable Timing (IVT), which according to Ducati allows the engine to run smoother with a more responsive power delivery while improving efficiency and achieving emissions compliance.

To complete the package, Ducati has upped the electronics kit on the 2026 Monster with a six-axis IMU, offering cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine braking control. The motorcycle comes with four ride modes—Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet. Other rides aids include cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, heated grips and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle is equipped with a 5-inch TFT colour display with joystick to easy browsing through the menu and settings.

Lastly, as for the chassis and cycle parts, the 2026 Monster continues to use the engine as a stressed member in the chassis. The monocoque frame is made from aluminium which is bolted to a techno polymer trellis-style subframe and a double-sided swingarm with design cues taken from the Panigale V4’s hollow version. The result of all that advancement is a motorcycle that weight 175 kg with an empty fuel tank, which is a good four kilograms lighter than the previous model.

Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm non-adjustable Showa fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, giving a seat height of 815 mm. Braking is handled by M4.32 Brembo calipers mounted on dual 320 mm front discs while the wheels are wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

With the 2026 model, Ducati has made the Monster lighter, cleaner and smarter making it an ideal machine for everything between daily commuting to highways hauls to trackdays. Ducati is expected to introduce the updated Monster in India by mid-2026, with a mild hike in the sticker price compared to the current model on sale.