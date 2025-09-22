logo

Ducati Diavel V4 RS India Launch Details Revealed

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 mins read
2025-09-22 20:00:58
Key Highlights
  • The Diavel V4 RS is the fastest accelerating Ducati now
  • 0-100 kmph acceleration in 2.5 seconds
  • The Diavel V4 RS will be launched in India in limited numbers

The Ducati Diavel V4 RS is a limited-edition version of Ducati’s power cruiser that is now the brand’s fastest accelerating model. The Diavel V4 RS is now the second model in the brand’s RS model line-up, after the Multistrada V4 RS, which boasts of technology derived from Ducati’s MotoGP programme to its road-ready models. The Diavel V4 RS features lightweight carbon fibre components and is 3 kg lighter than the standard model.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review - Devil In Disguise!

2025 Ducati Diavel V4 RS m3

Ducati MotoGP rider Marc Marquez with the Diavel V4 RS

Deliveries in Europe are expected to commence from December 2025, and the Diavel V4 RS will also be launched in India. car&bike has learnt that the Diavel V4 RS will be launched in India in the second half of 2026. Considering the Multistrada V4 RS is considerably more expensive than the standard model, the Diavel V4 RS will also be an expensive model, possibly priced north of Rs. 40 lakh.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched At Rs. 22.98 Lakh

2025 Ducati Diavel V4 RS m4

The Diavel V4 RS is right now the fastest accelerating Ducati production model

The V4 RS is powered by the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, shared with the Panigale V4, unlike the 1,158 cc Granturismo V4 engine of the standard model. The engine of the V4 RS produces 180 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 120 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The Diavel V4 RS achieved 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 2.5 seconds making it the fastest accelerating Ducati model right now.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India

2025 Ducati Diavel V4 RS m2

The Diavel 4 RS now introduces Race Mode for the first time, and once chosen, 5-inch TFT console’s layout is transformed to display track-focussed information. The Diavel V4 RS also includes Ducati’s latest rider aids powered by a Bosch IMU. Cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and launch control are standard, and with Race Mode, total number of modes are four – Sport, Touring, Urban and Race Mode.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 First Ride Review

2025 Ducati Diavel V4 RS m5

The Diavel V4 RS is built around an aluminium monocoque frame, paired with a single-sided aluminium swingarm and forged aluminium wheels to enhance stability and agility. Suspension includes fully adjustable Ohlins units front and rear, and braking hardware is shared with the Panigale V4, with 330 mm twin discs gripped by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a single 265 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched At Rs. 30 Lakh

2025 Ducati Diavel V4 RS m6

Extensive use of carbon fibre components, including front and rear mudguards, front fairing, tank covers, tail fairing and air intake ducts as well as a lighter battery have contributed to weight savings. The Diavel V4 RS has a kerb weight of 220 kg, 3 kg lighter than the standard Diavel V4.

Watch the Ducati Diavel V4 video review:

