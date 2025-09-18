Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India

Ducati India has identified 393 units of its Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 models, which are being recalled over a potential defect in the rear wheel axle of the single-sided swingarm. The recall is part of a global action, and the bikes affected in India include the Ducati Panigale V4 (model year 2018 to 2024), and Streetfighter V4 (model year 2018 to 2025). Ducati India has confirmed that the brand is in touch with customers who own the models with the affected vehicle identification numbers (VINs).

As part of the global recall, Ducati North America is recalling just over 10,000 Ducati Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 motorcycles, over a range of model years, because of the potential defect in the rear wheel axle shaft on some units. The first and sole such failure incident was reported in September 2023 after which Ducati’s internal safety commission reviewed and monitored available data and that of subsequent reports received in November 2023, all from markets outside of US.

According to a US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report, “a total of 11 worldwide cases plus some core samplings were examined. Various testing and analysis efforts failed to replicate the failure and proved inconclusive. Nonetheless, out of abundant precaution, a more robust wheel shaft was implemented into production and 10,182 post-production units (in the US) will be recalled for rear wheel shaft replacement, free of charge.”

Since then, Ducati has been proactively doing sample collection on a fleet of motorcycles in selected markets, without any conclusion. In July 2025, the brand decided to stop the sampling collection and to analyse all the samples collected to draw conclusions. On August 26, 2025, Ducati Motor Holding’s internal safety commission, based on the information developed during the investigation and related sampling collection, decided to launch a worldwide recall campaign to address this condition in the affected population.

It may be noted that for the 2025 model year, Ducati has changed the design of the rear swingarm, moving away from the single sided design to a new hollow symmetrical swingarm that is said to reduce lateral stiffness by 37 per cent while offering better grip, more direct line holding and increased stability. The change in the swingarm design is however not related to the latest recall. You can read about the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 from our first ride experience earlier this year in Thailand.