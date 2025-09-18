Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In IndiaRiver Indie Now Offered With 8-Year Battery & Motor WarrantyTata Altroz Facelift Secures Five Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety RatingTVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQubeHonda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
TVS Orbiter First Look: New Under 1 Lakh EV Commuter | first look | carandbikeTVS Orbiter First Look: New Under 1 Lakh EV Commuter | first look | carandbikeSpecial Feature: Ocean To Orbit With The Hyundai Verna Turbo | A Tribute To Indian Exploration
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E ConceptSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New GigKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India

The 393 affected bikes in India are part of a global recall over a potential defect in the rear wheel axle of the single-sided swingarm.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Recall is due to a potential defect in rear axle
  • Ducati India is reaching out to owners of affected bikes
  • India recall part of a global recall campaign

Ducati India has identified 393 units of its Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 models, which are being recalled over a potential defect in the rear wheel axle of the single-sided swingarm. The recall is part of a global action, and the bikes affected in India include the Ducati Panigale V4 (model year 2018 to 2024), and Streetfighter V4 (model year 2018 to 2025). Ducati India has confirmed that the brand is in touch with customers who own the models with the affected vehicle identification numbers (VINs).

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 First Ride Review

DUCATI PANIGALE V4 S STATIC 030 1 2022 08 29 T13 01 09 201 Z

As part of the global recall, Ducati North America is recalling just over 10,000 Ducati Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 motorcycles, over a range of model years, because of the potential defect in the rear wheel axle shaft on some units. The first and sole such failure incident was reported in September 2023 after which Ducati’s internal safety commission reviewed and monitored available data and that of subsequent reports received in November 2023, all from markets outside of US. 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Rivals Of Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP 2 LEAD 2022 10 21 T07 37 03 083 Z

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 - Pros & Cons

 

According to a US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report, “a total of 11 worldwide cases plus some core samplings were examined. Various testing and analysis efforts failed to replicate the failure and proved inconclusive. Nonetheless, out of abundant precaution, a more robust wheel shaft was implemented into production and 10,182 post-production units (in the US) will be recalled for rear wheel shaft replacement, free of charge.”

 

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review

 

Since then, Ducati has been proactively doing sample collection on a fleet of motorcycles in selected markets, without any conclusion. In July 2025, the brand decided to stop the sampling collection and to analyse all the samples collected to draw conclusions. On August 26, 2025, Ducati Motor Holding’s internal safety commission, based on the information developed during the investigation and related sampling collection, decided to launch a worldwide recall campaign to address this condition in the affected population. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched At Rs. 30 Lakh

 

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon Carbon Pro Trims 3

It may be noted that for the 2025 model year, Ducati has changed the design of the rear swingarm, moving away from the single sided design to a new hollow symmetrical swingarm that is said to reduce lateral stiffness by 37 per cent while offering better grip, more direct line holding and increased stability. The change in the swingarm design is however not related to the latest recall. You can read about the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 from our first ride experience earlier this year in Thailand.

# Ducati Panigale V4 recall# Ducati Streetfighter V4 recall# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • A total of 692 models of the Panigale V4 have been recalled in USA. The defects on the bikes will be rectified free of cost.
    Ducati Panigale V4 Recalled In USA Over Fuelling System Issues

Latest News

  • The 393 affected bikes in India are part of a global recall over a potential defect in the rear wheel axle of the single-sided swingarm.
    Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India
  • River has announced the extended warranty program for the battery and motor of the River Indie electric scooter from October 1, 2025 for both new customers and existing owners.
    River Indie Now Offered With 8-Year Battery & Motor Warranty
  • The Altroz joins the growing list of Tata cars tested by Bharat NCAP to secure a full five-star rating.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Secures Five Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety Rating
  • The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be available exclusively on the TVS iQube website at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999.
    TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube
  • The WN7 is Honda’s first electric motorcycle and is the production model of the “EV Fun Concept” exhibited at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy.
    Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
  • The S 1000 R gets subtle design changes and more power than its predecessor.
    2025 BMW S 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh
  • Latest pictures suggest that the facelifted internal combustion Punch could get redesigned tail lamps as well as new features within the cabin.
    Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design
  • The company began production in 2021 and has achieved this milestone in four years.
    Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced
  • The Aircross X to get similar upgrades as the Basalt X, replete with a revamped cabin and new features.
    Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open
  • The Guerrilla 450 has witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 18,479, depending on the variant.
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India