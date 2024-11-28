Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricHonda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100Honda CB750 Hornet
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ducati Diavel V4 Review: A Date With The Devil!

The Ducati Diavel V4 is an all-new motorcycle with its four-cylinder engine, aluminium monocoque frame and updated electronics. And as we found out, it’s now closer to a performance naked than a power cruiser!
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati Diavel V4 gets V4 power!
  • V4 Granturismo engine makes 166 bhp, 126 Nm
  • Priced from ₹ 25.91 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

In its third generation, the Ducati Diavel gets a new four-cylinder engine (as the new Diavel V4 name suggests), a new aluminium monocoque frame which replaces the trademark steel trellis frame, and other updates. The engine is slightly smaller, but the Diavel V4 has more power, it is lighter and is closer to being a sportbike now than a cruiser. But is it still a “power cruiser” which is at best for a select few? Or should anyone consider it, despite its hefty price tag? We spent a few days with the Ducati Diavel V4 to get a sense of what has changed, and what it offers to anyone considering it. 

 

Also Read: Ducati India To Hike Prices Of Select Models From January 1

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 1

The Ducati Diavel V4 is a guaranteed head-turner!

 

Ducati Diavel V4: Design & Dimensions 

Named after the devil, there’s no mistaking the new Ducati Diavel V4. It still looks muscular, menacing and sporty, all rolled into one!  It’s definitely a head-turner. Standing still, it looks ready to pounce, and it definitely makes a solid statement. If it’s the brawny, muscular, sport cruiser you’re looking for, the Diavel V4 has no dearth of presence. From the four exhaust tips to the massive rear wheel, to the LED taillight, the Diavel V4 certainly has some unique details, and top-shelf components.  

 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 4

Shorter, lighter, and with sharper steering geometry, the Diavel V4 is one of its kind! More sportbike than cruiser!

 

While the overall silhouette remains the same, the Diavel V4 is more compact, with a shorter wheelbase (1,593 mm), sharper steering geometry, lighter chassis and wheels. The result is that it’s 13 kg lighter than the last generation model, with a kerb weight of 223 kg (without fuel). The lighter cast alloy wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, and the braking system is top-notch as well, with twin 330 mm discs up front gripped by Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers. 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 35

The V4 Granturismo engine is all about performance!

 

Ducati Diavel V4: Engine & Performance 

The most significant change is the new V4 Granturismo engine, and it makes an immediate impression as you set off! Despite two more cylinders in the V4 engine, engine displacement has actually gone down to 1,158 cc from the earlier 1,262 cc L-twin motor of the Ducati Diavel 1260. But output has gone up – from 160 bhp to 166 bhp on the V4 engine, which also gets a higher rev limit. Peak torque is a meaty 126 Nm which kicks in at 7,500 rpm, and the torque curve is linear. What that means is, you get a strong and wide mid-range, and a top end that goes ballistic when you accelerate through the gears! 

 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 32

The V4 Granturismo can be tame at low revs, but just a downshift and a twist of the wrist will bring the devil out in the open!

 

But even then, the throttle response is controllable and smooth at low revs, without the snatchy-ness that was prevalent in earlier L-twin engines. The V4 Granturismo engine can be tame, with the rear cylinders automatically deactivated at lower revs, under 4,000 rpm from 2nd to 6th gear. And just a twist of wrist will bring out the wild side of the Diavel V4 out in the open! There’s plenty of power, more than enough to possibly rival many superbikes on the street, at least in terms of brutal, violent, acceleration! It’s an engine that is certainly full of character! In all, the Diavel V4 has become closer to a sportbike than a cruiser in its latest incarnation. 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 30

Even with its 223 kg kerb weight (without fuel) and the massive 240 section rear tyre, the Diavel V4 is closer in dynamics to a sportbike than a cruiser.

 

Ducati Diavel V4: Ride, Handling & Braking 

With the shorter wheelbase, sharper steering geometry, and lighter weight, the Diavel V4 definitely feels more agile than previous iterations. In terms of dynamics, if previous generation Diavel models were easy to turn in, despite the fat 240 section rear tyre, the Diavel V4 now feels even more agile. You will still feel the fat rear tyre while cornering, but the Diavel V4 will not shy away from taking on a corner when pushed. On a twisty road, it is entertaining, and it will oblige to direction changes, making it feel closer to sportbike handling than ever before. 

 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 27

 

 

Suspension now is Marzocchi and Sachs set-up, fully adjustable, and gets 120 mm travel from the fat 50 mm upside down front fork. Rear wheel travel is now 145 mm and in all, it’s a set-up which is not harsh and can easily take on the road imperfections and broken patches with ease. The only downside is tackling tall speedbreakers, particularly with a pillion on board, when you have to be careful not to scrape the underbelly cowl.  

 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 28

Brembo master cylinder and Stylema calipers offer superb stopping power!

 

With all that performance lurking in the V4 engine, you do need a solid braking system, and the Diavel V4 doesn’t disappoint! The Brembo master cylinder, paired with the Stylema monobloc calipers gripping 330 mm twin discs, manage to scrub off speed quickly! So, quickly, that you will find it hard to be impressed with less capable braking set-ups if you manage to switch motorcycles the next day! With cornering ABS this is a set-up which offers peace of mind and confidence, despite the manic performance of the V4 Granturismo! 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 8

The 5-inch TFT screen is nicely laid out, and the menus are intuitive and easy to navigate.

 

Ducati Diavel V4: Features & Electronics 

Like any typical high-end Ducati, you get a long list of features and a comprehensive electronics suite which always has your back, so long as you don’t get too adventurous with the settings. The 5-inch TFT screen has good visibility, and the menu controls are intuitive and easy to navigate. In all, there are five riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, with full 166 bhp available in Sport and Touring, while output is dialled down to 114 bhp on Urban and Wet. But each mode is fully customisable, and you can choose from the engine maps, levels of traction control and wheelie control interventions, as well as ABS settings to suit your own preferences and requirement.  

 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 25

 

 

However, managing this 166 bhp monster (pun intended) with the electronics dialled down low will be quite a task, and perhaps hasten your appointment with your maker, or the devil, depending on your spiritual inclination. Definitely not recommended not to have the electronic nannies looking over your shoulder! Even if you decide to chase the triple digit speeds in a hurry, a seamless up/down quickshifter makes working the 6-speed gearbox a pleasure; perhaps one of the best I have experienced, ever, on any motorcycle! All said and done, for a 223 kg motorcycle with a fat 240 section rear tyre, the Diavel V4 is an impressively agile motorcycle with confident road manners. 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 29

For a 223 kg (without fuel) motorcycle, with a 240-section rear tyre, the Ducati Diavel V4 is a suprisingly agile motorcycle.

 

Ducati Diavel V4: Prices & Variants 

For now, the Ducati Diavel V4 is available in two colour options, with the one in Red setting you back by ₹ 25.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the one in black will cost you even more, at ₹ 26.20 lakh (Ex-showroom). Yes, the Ducati Diavel V4 is not for everyone. It’s impressive no doubt, and has become more so, with the latest Diavel V4, but it’s for those who want something exclusive in their choice of ride, with obviously deep pockets! 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 26

With prices beginning at ₹ 25.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Diavel V4 is an expensive proposition!

 

Ducati Diavel V4: Verdict 

The Ducati Diavel V4 is an expensive proposition, and even if the price point is not something which you want to worry about, it’s a motorcycle that you will need a certain amount of maturity as well, to respect its performance. It can tempt you to click through that quickshifter and grab a handful of throttle. And temptation is the devil looking through that keyhole! Opening that door, or the Diavel V4’s throttle in this case, can become quite a handful! 

 

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 33

In the end, the Diavel V4 is a power-packed Ducati which has the performance and the dynamics to blow your mind!

 

The Diavel V4 is a burly, macho, bad boy, which could get you into trouble, or at least tempt you into thinking about what kind of sins you could commit. In the end, it’s a great bike, fun, with all the state-of-the-art electronics wizardry to keep you safe, and on this side of the law. But make no mistake. The devil is still lurking under there. And sin is just a downshift and a handful of throttle away. The Diavel V4 is still a power-packed Ducati. And with that kind of performance comes a certain amount of responsibility as well. So, if you have deep enough pockets, go ahead, indulge in this devilry! 

 

Ducati Diavel V4 Review Photo Gallery:

Ducati Diavel V4 Image 25
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 2
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 3
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 21
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 12
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 31
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 16
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 19
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 13
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 11
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 5
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 9
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 15
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 20
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 6
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 18
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 17
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 30
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 14
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 8
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 22
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 7
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 10
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 23
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 36
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 34
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 33
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 26
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 29
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 25
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 28
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 30
Ducati Diavel V4 Image 27
# Ducati Diavel V4 review# Diavel V4 review# Ducati Diavel V4 India review# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • The Ducati Diavel V4 is an all-new motorcycle with its four-cylinder engine, aluminium monocoque frame and updated electronics. And as we found out, it’s now closer to a performance naked than a power cruiser!
    Ducati Diavel V4 Review: A Date With The Devil!
  • The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is an attractive factory custom bobber that has a lot going for it - custom cool design with four attractive colour options and a not-so-expensive price point.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review: In Pictures
  • We rode the charming new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Goa to find out if it makes for a practical choice as well.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 First Ride Review: Goa Trippin'!
  • After living with the Skoda Kushaq for 3 months, here are 3 things I like about the SUV, and 3 things that I particularly dislike.
    Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review: 3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don’t After 5000 km
  • It is the first Range Rover to be built outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Review: Boss Mode On!
  • The 14th and last launch of 2024 for Mercedes-Benz India is the super quick and powerful AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+. We drive it at the Buddh International Circuit.
    Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ Review: Timely Change Of Heart
  • The Nexon EV has received a new top variant with marginally more power, a larger battery, a longer range and a few new features. But is it worth the premium?
    Tata Nexon EV 45 Review: Max Range, Max Value?
  • The best-selling sub-4m sedan’s all-new generation promises a more desirous package of features, more practicality and even a 5-star safety rating.
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect
  • The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W465) packs in the same 4.0-litre V8 biturbo but now gets mild-hybrid tech and a range of features offered for the first time.
    2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!
  • Is the Bajaj Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, a game changer in the commuter motorcycle segment? And will it be able to offer a far more superior alternative to the Hero Splendor, the reigning king of the commuter segment?
    CNG Vs Petrol: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Comparison Review

Popular Ducati Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved