Ducati Diavel V4 Review: A Date With The Devil!

In its third generation, the Ducati Diavel gets a new four-cylinder engine (as the new Diavel V4 name suggests), a new aluminium monocoque frame which replaces the trademark steel trellis frame, and other updates. The engine is slightly smaller, but the Diavel V4 has more power, it is lighter and is closer to being a sportbike now than a cruiser. But is it still a “power cruiser” which is at best for a select few? Or should anyone consider it, despite its hefty price tag? We spent a few days with the Ducati Diavel V4 to get a sense of what has changed, and what it offers to anyone considering it.

The Ducati Diavel V4 is a guaranteed head-turner!

Ducati Diavel V4: Design & Dimensions

Named after the devil, there’s no mistaking the new Ducati Diavel V4. It still looks muscular, menacing and sporty, all rolled into one! It’s definitely a head-turner. Standing still, it looks ready to pounce, and it definitely makes a solid statement. If it’s the brawny, muscular, sport cruiser you’re looking for, the Diavel V4 has no dearth of presence. From the four exhaust tips to the massive rear wheel, to the LED taillight, the Diavel V4 certainly has some unique details, and top-shelf components.

Shorter, lighter, and with sharper steering geometry, the Diavel V4 is one of its kind! More sportbike than cruiser!

While the overall silhouette remains the same, the Diavel V4 is more compact, with a shorter wheelbase (1,593 mm), sharper steering geometry, lighter chassis and wheels. The result is that it’s 13 kg lighter than the last generation model, with a kerb weight of 223 kg (without fuel). The lighter cast alloy wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, and the braking system is top-notch as well, with twin 330 mm discs up front gripped by Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers.

The V4 Granturismo engine is all about performance!

Ducati Diavel V4: Engine & Performance

The most significant change is the new V4 Granturismo engine, and it makes an immediate impression as you set off! Despite two more cylinders in the V4 engine, engine displacement has actually gone down to 1,158 cc from the earlier 1,262 cc L-twin motor of the Ducati Diavel 1260. But output has gone up – from 160 bhp to 166 bhp on the V4 engine, which also gets a higher rev limit. Peak torque is a meaty 126 Nm which kicks in at 7,500 rpm, and the torque curve is linear. What that means is, you get a strong and wide mid-range, and a top end that goes ballistic when you accelerate through the gears!

The V4 Granturismo can be tame at low revs, but just a downshift and a twist of the wrist will bring the devil out in the open!

But even then, the throttle response is controllable and smooth at low revs, without the snatchy-ness that was prevalent in earlier L-twin engines. The V4 Granturismo engine can be tame, with the rear cylinders automatically deactivated at lower revs, under 4,000 rpm from 2nd to 6th gear. And just a twist of wrist will bring out the wild side of the Diavel V4 out in the open! There’s plenty of power, more than enough to possibly rival many superbikes on the street, at least in terms of brutal, violent, acceleration! It’s an engine that is certainly full of character! In all, the Diavel V4 has become closer to a sportbike than a cruiser in its latest incarnation.

Even with its 223 kg kerb weight (without fuel) and the massive 240 section rear tyre, the Diavel V4 is closer in dynamics to a sportbike than a cruiser.

Ducati Diavel V4: Ride, Handling & Braking

With the shorter wheelbase, sharper steering geometry, and lighter weight, the Diavel V4 definitely feels more agile than previous iterations. In terms of dynamics, if previous generation Diavel models were easy to turn in, despite the fat 240 section rear tyre, the Diavel V4 now feels even more agile. You will still feel the fat rear tyre while cornering, but the Diavel V4 will not shy away from taking on a corner when pushed. On a twisty road, it is entertaining, and it will oblige to direction changes, making it feel closer to sportbike handling than ever before.

Suspension now is Marzocchi and Sachs set-up, fully adjustable, and gets 120 mm travel from the fat 50 mm upside down front fork. Rear wheel travel is now 145 mm and in all, it’s a set-up which is not harsh and can easily take on the road imperfections and broken patches with ease. The only downside is tackling tall speedbreakers, particularly with a pillion on board, when you have to be careful not to scrape the underbelly cowl.

Brembo master cylinder and Stylema calipers offer superb stopping power!

With all that performance lurking in the V4 engine, you do need a solid braking system, and the Diavel V4 doesn’t disappoint! The Brembo master cylinder, paired with the Stylema monobloc calipers gripping 330 mm twin discs, manage to scrub off speed quickly! So, quickly, that you will find it hard to be impressed with less capable braking set-ups if you manage to switch motorcycles the next day! With cornering ABS this is a set-up which offers peace of mind and confidence, despite the manic performance of the V4 Granturismo!

The 5-inch TFT screen is nicely laid out, and the menus are intuitive and easy to navigate.

Ducati Diavel V4: Features & Electronics

Like any typical high-end Ducati, you get a long list of features and a comprehensive electronics suite which always has your back, so long as you don’t get too adventurous with the settings. The 5-inch TFT screen has good visibility, and the menu controls are intuitive and easy to navigate. In all, there are five riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, with full 166 bhp available in Sport and Touring, while output is dialled down to 114 bhp on Urban and Wet. But each mode is fully customisable, and you can choose from the engine maps, levels of traction control and wheelie control interventions, as well as ABS settings to suit your own preferences and requirement.

However, managing this 166 bhp monster (pun intended) with the electronics dialled down low will be quite a task, and perhaps hasten your appointment with your maker, or the devil, depending on your spiritual inclination. Definitely not recommended not to have the electronic nannies looking over your shoulder! Even if you decide to chase the triple digit speeds in a hurry, a seamless up/down quickshifter makes working the 6-speed gearbox a pleasure; perhaps one of the best I have experienced, ever, on any motorcycle! All said and done, for a 223 kg motorcycle with a fat 240 section rear tyre, the Diavel V4 is an impressively agile motorcycle with confident road manners.

For a 223 kg (without fuel) motorcycle, with a 240-section rear tyre, the Ducati Diavel V4 is a suprisingly agile motorcycle.

Ducati Diavel V4: Prices & Variants

For now, the Ducati Diavel V4 is available in two colour options, with the one in Red setting you back by ₹ 25.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the one in black will cost you even more, at ₹ 26.20 lakh (Ex-showroom). Yes, the Ducati Diavel V4 is not for everyone. It’s impressive no doubt, and has become more so, with the latest Diavel V4, but it’s for those who want something exclusive in their choice of ride, with obviously deep pockets!

With prices beginning at ₹ 25.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Diavel V4 is an expensive proposition!

Ducati Diavel V4: Verdict

The Ducati Diavel V4 is an expensive proposition, and even if the price point is not something which you want to worry about, it’s a motorcycle that you will need a certain amount of maturity as well, to respect its performance. It can tempt you to click through that quickshifter and grab a handful of throttle. And temptation is the devil looking through that keyhole! Opening that door, or the Diavel V4’s throttle in this case, can become quite a handful!

In the end, the Diavel V4 is a power-packed Ducati which has the performance and the dynamics to blow your mind!

The Diavel V4 is a burly, macho, bad boy, which could get you into trouble, or at least tempt you into thinking about what kind of sins you could commit. In the end, it’s a great bike, fun, with all the state-of-the-art electronics wizardry to keep you safe, and on this side of the law. But make no mistake. The devil is still lurking under there. And sin is just a downshift and a handful of throttle away. The Diavel V4 is still a power-packed Ducati. And with that kind of performance comes a certain amount of responsibility as well. So, if you have deep enough pockets, go ahead, indulge in this devilry!

