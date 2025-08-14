HomeNews & Reviews
KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review

Scrambler or Adventure? Which one should you choose, and why? The gloves are off, no holds barred, in this epic showdown between the Triumph Scrambler 400X and the KTM 390 Adventure X!
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

11 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Scrambler or Adventure? Which one to choose?
  • Triumph Scrambler 400X takes on KTM 390 Adventure X
  • Factory scrambler or adventure tourer? Which is better?

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is built for versatility, designed to tackle everything from the daily grind to the dirt trail. But in a market brimming with options, it goes up against a striking rival - the Triumph Scrambler 400X, which brings equal charm and capability, albeit with a very different approach. In this head-to-head review, we put both bikes through their paces, back-to-back, to answer one pressing question: Scrambler or Adventure? Which style suits your riding needs best - and why?

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Review

 KTM 390 Adventure XTriumph Scrambler 400X
PriceRs. 3,03,768 (Ex-showroom)Rs. 2,67,731 (Ex-showroom)

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400XC Review

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m1

Both machines are powered by sub-400cc single-cylinder engines and promise a flexible riding experience. Whether it's commuting through city streets, heading out on a weekend tour, or taking the occasional detour off the beaten path, they’re built for riders who want it all.

So, if you're torn between the rugged retro appeal of a scrambler and the go-anywhere spirit of an adventure tourer, this comparison is here to help you make that all-important decision.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R Review

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m2

Design 

 

The KTM 390 Adventure X has got that typical adventure bike design with its tall stance, high “beak” and typical “ADV” bike design cues. In its latest generation, the 390 Adventure takes a lot of design inspiration from KTM’s bigger rally bikes. Sharp bodywork, a tall stance and aggressive lines reflect its off-road DNA. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m1

In all, the KTM 390 Adventure X looks like a much bigger bike than a single-cylinder, sub-400 cc ADV. Its tall stance is further accentuated by the high windshield and vertically stacked twin LED projector headlamp set-up. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Comparison Review

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m31

The Triumph Scrambler 400X on the other hand, blends modern classic styling with rugged versatility. Its upswept dual-tipped exhaust, sculpted fuel tank and retro-styled ribbed seat all pay homage to Triumph’s iconic heritage, while contemporary details like LED lighting and premium finishes underscores its appeal.

 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m5

With the gold-anodised upside-down fork and headlight grille, the Scrambler 400X has visual mass up front. With its flat and wide handlebar and standard hand guards, the 400X looks purpose built for urban streets and weekend trails.

 

Dimensions & Ergonomics

 

The 390 Adventure X is the touring-oriented model, so it gets alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) and non-adjustable suspension, although the seat height of 825 mm is accessible, at least for riders of average height. With my height of 5’9” the 390 Adventure X offers an easy perch allowing both feet to be planted flat on the ground while astride. 

 

 KTM 390 Adventure XTriumph Scrambler 400X
Front SuspensionWP Apex 43 mm USD (non-adjustable); 200 mm travel43 mm USD Big Piston Fork; 150 mm travel
Rear SuspensionWP Apex Emulsion Rear Shock; 205 mm travelGas monoshock RSU with preload adjustment; 150 mm wheel travel
Front Tyre100/90-19100/90-19
Rear Tyre130/80-17140/80-17

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m34

The riding triangle is neutral, with comfortable reach to the handlebar and an upright stance. With 181 kg kerb weight, the 390 Adventure X is easy to manage as well, whether pushing it around parking lots, or crawling through bumper-to-bumper traffic. 

 

 KTM 390 Adventure XTriumph Scrambler 400X
Saddle Height825 mm835 mm
Kerb Weight181 kg185 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity14.5 Litres13 Litres

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m33

The Triumph Scrambler 400X may look compact, but it is the taller motorcycle, with a 10 mm higher seat height of 835 mm. For riders who may be slightly daunted by the saddle height of a motorcycle, the Scrambler 400X isn’t just taller but heavier as well, with its 185 kg kerb weight. Yes, it’s just 4 kg heavier, but that makes a bit of a difference when you’re trying to push it around parking spots and crawling through trails. But more on that later. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m34

The Scrambler 400X has a comfortable riding position. The tall and wide handlebar offers good leverage to control the bike, and the upright riding position offers comfort. It also gets similar sized alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear), shod with dual-purpose rubber.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m29

 

Features & Safety

 

The KTM 390 Adventure X is the touring-oriented model in its famjly so it gets alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) and has been updated with the full electronics suite of the standard 390 Adventure. Cruise control is standard, and it also gets lean-sensitive traction control and ABS, along with three ride modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road) and a standard bi-directional quickshifter. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m15

The new 5-inch, full-colour TFT instrument console is quite nicely laid out, easy to toggle through the menus and visibility is excellent, even under direct sunlight. With more kit and features, it is the KTM 390 Adventure X which is the more expensive motorcycle in this comparison with its price tag of Rs. 3.03 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m15

The Scrambler 400X on the other hand, has limited features – just dual-channel ABS and traction control. The part-analogue, part-digital instrument console may go with its modern classic design language, but visibility of the rev counter and other data isn’t as good, when you’re on the move. And there’s no Bluetooth connectivity or any other features to speak of as well. It is however, the more affordable motorcycle, with its Rs. 2.67 lakh (Ex-showroom) price tag.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m30

 

KTM 390 Adventure X: Performance, Ride & Handling

 

On the road, both bikes have inherent strengths and their own unique character. In city speeds, the 390 Adventure X feels docile, and its buzzy engine takes some getting used to. The 399 cc, LC4C, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine though has more performance, putting out 45.37 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Aside from the numbers, the KTM’s performance picks up after 5,000 rpm, and between 5,000-7,500 rpm is when you will truly appreciate and enjoy the 390 Adventure X’s performance. But at those revs is where you will need some experience and skill, and the KTM’s performance could take less-experienced riders by surprise. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m26

More experienced riders will enjoy the thrill and entertainment the engine’s performance provides. The performance is more than adequate for almost all kinds of riding conditions – touring, commuting, and off-road riding. But on the downside, the KTM’s engine also feels buzzy, with prominent vibes felt on the footpegs. It’s not a deal-breaker, the buzz, and it will differ from rider to rider how tolerable the vibes are. For me, after spending a few days with the KTM, the buzz stopped being a cause for concern. But what was annoying was the rattles from the crash guard and mirrors which refused to die down.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m33

The KTM 390 Adventure X also offers a plush, comfortable ride which is immediately likeable. It sails over all kinds of road imperfections, and waves, offering a cushy, plush ride which will come in handy, not just in the city, but more so, when you hit the open road. With more suspension travel (200 mm front and 205 mm rear), the KTM shines in every conceivable terrain – broken roads, no roads, trails and over rocks and the like.

 

 KTM 390 Adventure XTriumph Scrambler 400X
Engine398.63 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
Bore x Stroke89 mm x 64 mm89 mm x 64 mm
Max Power45.37 bhp @ 8,500 rpm39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Peak Torque39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m28

 

Triumph Scrambler 400X: Performance, Ride & Handling

 

The Triumph’s engine feels comparatively better suited for everyday riding with better low-end grunt. It has some vibes as well, but not as pronounced as the vibes on the KTM. The Scrambler 400’s ride quality is firm but comfortable, and it offers good handling when pushed as well. But its slightly heavier weight is felt, and in the dynamics department it isn’t as sharp as the Adventure X.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m19

The Scrambler 400X has got 150 mm suspension travel front and rear, and it’s more than adequate to take on everyday terrain – be it potholes, broken roads and the occasional trail. But when the going gets more challenging, the limited suspension travel becomes a liability as does the heavier weight of the Scrambler 400X. The Triumph also has the coolant reservoir right under the bash plate, so that’s also a cause for concern, when you will be tackling slightly more challenging terrain.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m25

Off-Road Performance

 

Leave the tarmac behind, and the differences between these two machines become impossible to ignore. On mild trails, sand, water crossings, and gravel, the Triumph Scrambler 400X holds its own with confidence and character. But as the terrain gets tougher, its heavier build and limited 150 mm suspension travel start to show their limits. On rocky paths and technical trails, it feels like a handful - more style than serious scrambling.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m31

Enter the KTM 390 Adventure X. Despite its non-adjustable suspension, it’s better equipped for the rough stuff. With longer suspension travel (200 mm front, 205 mm rear), a lower seat height, and lighter weight, it feels purpose-built for the dirt. Whether it’s loose gravel, rocky climbs, or unpredictable trails, the 390 Adventure X delivers superior off-road performance. For most adventure-hungry riders, it offers more than enough capability - unless you're ready to spring for the higher-spec 390 Adventure with adjustable suspension and wire-spoke wheels.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m32

Verdict

 

Choosing a clear winner between the Triumph Scrambler 400X and the KTM 390 Adventure X isn’t easy - because each bike excels in very different ways. The Triumph leans into a more relaxed, refined riding experience. It’s smooth, easygoing in daily traffic, and its rich, bass-heavy exhaust note adds charm that the KTM simply can’t match. For city commutes and casual weekend spins, the Scrambler 400X feels naturally at home.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m35

The KTM 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, prioritizes function over finesse. Yes, the engine can feel rough and vibey at low revs, and it doesn’t quite offer the same polished feel in urban riding. But take it out of the city, stretch its legs on the highway, or point it toward a gravel trail, and it comes into its own. Better wind protection, more suspension travel, and lighter weight give it a decisive edge when the road disappears or the journey gets long.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m3

In the end, it’s all about your riding style. If most of your time is spent in traffic or short stints around town, the Triumph Scrambler 400X is the better fit. But if your heart beats for adventure, open highways, and off-the-map exploration, the KTM 390 Adventure X is ready to lead the way.

 

 

 

KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Review Image Gallery:

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m2
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m26
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m21
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m7
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m10
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m35
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m5
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m36
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m32
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m17
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m2
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m35
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m24
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m27
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m23
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m21
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m20
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m22
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m12
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m11
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m7
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m9
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m10
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m6
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph scrambler 400 X m4
