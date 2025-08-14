KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is built for versatility, designed to tackle everything from the daily grind to the dirt trail. But in a market brimming with options, it goes up against a striking rival - the Triumph Scrambler 400X, which brings equal charm and capability, albeit with a very different approach. In this head-to-head review, we put both bikes through their paces, back-to-back, to answer one pressing question: Scrambler or Adventure? Which style suits your riding needs best - and why?

KTM 390 Adventure X Triumph Scrambler 400X Price Rs. 3,03,768 (Ex-showroom) Rs. 2,67,731 (Ex-showroom)

Both machines are powered by sub-400cc single-cylinder engines and promise a flexible riding experience. Whether it's commuting through city streets, heading out on a weekend tour, or taking the occasional detour off the beaten path, they’re built for riders who want it all.

So, if you're torn between the rugged retro appeal of a scrambler and the go-anywhere spirit of an adventure tourer, this comparison is here to help you make that all-important decision.

Design

The KTM 390 Adventure X has got that typical adventure bike design with its tall stance, high “beak” and typical “ADV” bike design cues. In its latest generation, the 390 Adventure takes a lot of design inspiration from KTM’s bigger rally bikes. Sharp bodywork, a tall stance and aggressive lines reflect its off-road DNA.

In all, the KTM 390 Adventure X looks like a much bigger bike than a single-cylinder, sub-400 cc ADV. Its tall stance is further accentuated by the high windshield and vertically stacked twin LED projector headlamp set-up.

The Triumph Scrambler 400X on the other hand, blends modern classic styling with rugged versatility. Its upswept dual-tipped exhaust, sculpted fuel tank and retro-styled ribbed seat all pay homage to Triumph’s iconic heritage, while contemporary details like LED lighting and premium finishes underscores its appeal.

With the gold-anodised upside-down fork and headlight grille, the Scrambler 400X has visual mass up front. With its flat and wide handlebar and standard hand guards, the 400X looks purpose built for urban streets and weekend trails.

Dimensions & Ergonomics

The 390 Adventure X is the touring-oriented model, so it gets alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) and non-adjustable suspension, although the seat height of 825 mm is accessible, at least for riders of average height. With my height of 5’9” the 390 Adventure X offers an easy perch allowing both feet to be planted flat on the ground while astride.

KTM 390 Adventure X Triumph Scrambler 400X Front Suspension WP Apex 43 mm USD (non-adjustable); 200 mm travel 43 mm USD Big Piston Fork; 150 mm travel Rear Suspension WP Apex Emulsion Rear Shock; 205 mm travel Gas monoshock RSU with preload adjustment; 150 mm wheel travel Front Tyre 100/90-19 100/90-19 Rear Tyre 130/80-17 140/80-17

The riding triangle is neutral, with comfortable reach to the handlebar and an upright stance. With 181 kg kerb weight, the 390 Adventure X is easy to manage as well, whether pushing it around parking lots, or crawling through bumper-to-bumper traffic.

KTM 390 Adventure X Triumph Scrambler 400X Saddle Height 825 mm 835 mm Kerb Weight 181 kg 185 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 Litres 13 Litres

The Triumph Scrambler 400X may look compact, but it is the taller motorcycle, with a 10 mm higher seat height of 835 mm. For riders who may be slightly daunted by the saddle height of a motorcycle, the Scrambler 400X isn’t just taller but heavier as well, with its 185 kg kerb weight. Yes, it’s just 4 kg heavier, but that makes a bit of a difference when you’re trying to push it around parking spots and crawling through trails. But more on that later.

The Scrambler 400X has a comfortable riding position. The tall and wide handlebar offers good leverage to control the bike, and the upright riding position offers comfort. It also gets similar sized alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear), shod with dual-purpose rubber.

Features & Safety

The KTM 390 Adventure X is the touring-oriented model in its famjly so it gets alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) and has been updated with the full electronics suite of the standard 390 Adventure. Cruise control is standard, and it also gets lean-sensitive traction control and ABS, along with three ride modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road) and a standard bi-directional quickshifter.

The new 5-inch, full-colour TFT instrument console is quite nicely laid out, easy to toggle through the menus and visibility is excellent, even under direct sunlight. With more kit and features, it is the KTM 390 Adventure X which is the more expensive motorcycle in this comparison with its price tag of Rs. 3.03 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Scrambler 400X on the other hand, has limited features – just dual-channel ABS and traction control. The part-analogue, part-digital instrument console may go with its modern classic design language, but visibility of the rev counter and other data isn’t as good, when you’re on the move. And there’s no Bluetooth connectivity or any other features to speak of as well. It is however, the more affordable motorcycle, with its Rs. 2.67 lakh (Ex-showroom) price tag.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Performance, Ride & Handling

On the road, both bikes have inherent strengths and their own unique character. In city speeds, the 390 Adventure X feels docile, and its buzzy engine takes some getting used to. The 399 cc, LC4C, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine though has more performance, putting out 45.37 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Aside from the numbers, the KTM’s performance picks up after 5,000 rpm, and between 5,000-7,500 rpm is when you will truly appreciate and enjoy the 390 Adventure X’s performance. But at those revs is where you will need some experience and skill, and the KTM’s performance could take less-experienced riders by surprise.

More experienced riders will enjoy the thrill and entertainment the engine’s performance provides. The performance is more than adequate for almost all kinds of riding conditions – touring, commuting, and off-road riding. But on the downside, the KTM’s engine also feels buzzy, with prominent vibes felt on the footpegs. It’s not a deal-breaker, the buzz, and it will differ from rider to rider how tolerable the vibes are. For me, after spending a few days with the KTM, the buzz stopped being a cause for concern. But what was annoying was the rattles from the crash guard and mirrors which refused to die down.

The KTM 390 Adventure X also offers a plush, comfortable ride which is immediately likeable. It sails over all kinds of road imperfections, and waves, offering a cushy, plush ride which will come in handy, not just in the city, but more so, when you hit the open road. With more suspension travel (200 mm front and 205 mm rear), the KTM shines in every conceivable terrain – broken roads, no roads, trails and over rocks and the like.

KTM 390 Adventure X Triumph Scrambler 400X Engine 398.63 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine Bore x Stroke 89 mm x 64 mm 89 mm x 64 mm Max Power 45.37 bhp @ 8,500 rpm 39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Peak Torque 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

Triumph Scrambler 400X: Performance, Ride & Handling

The Triumph’s engine feels comparatively better suited for everyday riding with better low-end grunt. It has some vibes as well, but not as pronounced as the vibes on the KTM. The Scrambler 400’s ride quality is firm but comfortable, and it offers good handling when pushed as well. But its slightly heavier weight is felt, and in the dynamics department it isn’t as sharp as the Adventure X.

The Scrambler 400X has got 150 mm suspension travel front and rear, and it’s more than adequate to take on everyday terrain – be it potholes, broken roads and the occasional trail. But when the going gets more challenging, the limited suspension travel becomes a liability as does the heavier weight of the Scrambler 400X. The Triumph also has the coolant reservoir right under the bash plate, so that’s also a cause for concern, when you will be tackling slightly more challenging terrain.

Off-Road Performance

Leave the tarmac behind, and the differences between these two machines become impossible to ignore. On mild trails, sand, water crossings, and gravel, the Triumph Scrambler 400X holds its own with confidence and character. But as the terrain gets tougher, its heavier build and limited 150 mm suspension travel start to show their limits. On rocky paths and technical trails, it feels like a handful - more style than serious scrambling.

Enter the KTM 390 Adventure X. Despite its non-adjustable suspension, it’s better equipped for the rough stuff. With longer suspension travel (200 mm front, 205 mm rear), a lower seat height, and lighter weight, it feels purpose-built for the dirt. Whether it’s loose gravel, rocky climbs, or unpredictable trails, the 390 Adventure X delivers superior off-road performance. For most adventure-hungry riders, it offers more than enough capability - unless you're ready to spring for the higher-spec 390 Adventure with adjustable suspension and wire-spoke wheels.

Verdict

Choosing a clear winner between the Triumph Scrambler 400X and the KTM 390 Adventure X isn’t easy - because each bike excels in very different ways. The Triumph leans into a more relaxed, refined riding experience. It’s smooth, easygoing in daily traffic, and its rich, bass-heavy exhaust note adds charm that the KTM simply can’t match. For city commutes and casual weekend spins, the Scrambler 400X feels naturally at home.

The KTM 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, prioritizes function over finesse. Yes, the engine can feel rough and vibey at low revs, and it doesn’t quite offer the same polished feel in urban riding. But take it out of the city, stretch its legs on the highway, or point it toward a gravel trail, and it comes into its own. Better wind protection, more suspension travel, and lighter weight give it a decisive edge when the road disappears or the journey gets long.

In the end, it’s all about your riding style. If most of your time is spent in traffic or short stints around town, the Triumph Scrambler 400X is the better fit. But if your heart beats for adventure, open highways, and off-the-map exploration, the KTM 390 Adventure X is ready to lead the way.

KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Review Image Gallery: