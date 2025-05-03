Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Vs Guerrilla 450: Comparison Review

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

So, you walk into a Royal Enfield showroom to get yourself a new ride, and what piques your interest are the 450s – the Himalayan, but also the more compact, seemingly more accessible, Guerrilla 450. The question is - which of the two Royal Enfield 450 cc motorcycles should you be putting down your money on and why? And it’s a question we have been getting from many of our readers and viewers over the months. Is an adventure motorcycle good enough for everyday use on the street, and will a roadster meet all your requirements? In this comparison, we try to make your choice simpler between the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. Who should buy which one, and why?

Design & Dimensions

Both bikes are based on the same Sherpa 450 engine and platform, but each has its own distinct personality. It’s a fitting example of platform-sharing, with the Himalayan being a true-blue adventure tourer, while the Guerrilla 450 is a street-oriented roadster. In fact, the development of both bikes actually began together, each offering a unique positioning and character. The Guerrilla 450 shares the same main frame with the Himalayan, but the rear subframe is different.

With a smaller 17-inch front wheel, the steering geometry is also different with a four-degree sharper rake angle (21.8 degrees), a much more accessible seat height of 780 mm, compared to the Himalayan’s standard seat height of 845 mm (adjustable to 825 mm on the low setting). The 11-litre fuel tank capacity of the Guerrilla 450 is also considerably less than the Himalayan’s 17-litre fuel tank. The result is that the Guerrilla 450 is a significantly more accessible motorcycle, with a shorter saddle height and 185 kg kerb weight, compared to the tall stance of the Himalayan with its heavier 196 kg kerb weight.

Going with the theme of being more compact and accessible, the Guerrilla 450 also has a 70 mm shorter wheelbase of 1440 mm than the Himalayan, and suspension travel is 140 mm front and 150 mm rear, compared to the Himalayan’s 200 mm suspension travel. With the shorter stroke suspension and 17-inch cast wheels, ground clearance of the roadster is 169 mm, while its ADV sibling gets a massive 230 mm of ground clearance, to suit its personality and purpose-built identity.

Side by side, it’s clear that the Himalayan is the bigger and taller motorcycle with a commanding presence. But that doesn’t mean the Guerrilla 450 is lacking in that department. With its chunky block-pattern tyres (120 mm front, 160 mm rear), it still has a muscular stance and doesn’t lack in appeal.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Guerrilla 450 Key Specifications:

RE Guerrilla 450 RE Himalayan 450 Engine 452 cc 452 cc Wheel Size 17-inch alloy wheels 21-inch front, 17-inch rear, wire-spoke (optional tubeless) wheels Seat Height 780 mm 825 mm (adjustable to 845 mm) Ground Clearance 169 mm 230 mm Wheelbase 1,440 mm 1,510 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11 Litres 17 Litres Kerb Weight 185 kg 196 kg Front Suspension Telescopic fork; 140 mm travel Inverted fork; 200 mm travel Rear Suspension Link-type monoshock; 150 mm travel Linked monoshock; 200 mm travel Front Brake 310 mm disc 320 mm disc Tyres 120/70 R17 front, 160/60 R17 rear 90/90-21 front, 140/80-17 rear

Engine & Performance

Both the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450 are built around the same Sherpa 450 engine. The 452 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine has the same state of tune, putting out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The torque curve of both bikes is the same, with 85 per cent of torque available between 3,000 rpm and 8,000 rpm. The Sherpa 450 has familiar performance and character in both bikes, but the throttle modulation of the Guerrilla 450, coupled with its lighter weight, makes it feel more enthusiastic from the get-go.

The Guerrilla 450 also has different gearing, courtesy a 45-teeth rear sprocket, compared to the Himalayan’s 47-teeth rear sprocket. But the fat rear tyre of the Guerrilla compensates for that change. If at all, there’s a noticeable difference in performance, it’s the urgency of the throttle on the Guerrilla 450, which makes it tempting to accelerate quickly from stop light to stop light, rather than cruise sedately. And the result of such riding habits is that it affects fuel consumption, but more on that later. In straight line performance though, it’s the Guerrilla 450 which feels more spirited and eager, although the Himalayan is no slouch either and will hit triple digit speeds in no time, and without any effort.

Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine Specs:

Type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC Displacement 452 cc Bore x Stroke 84 mm x 81.5 mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Maximum Power 39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Peak Torque 40 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Idle Rpm 1,300 rpm Maximum Engine Speed 8,750 rpm Starting System Electric Start Lubrication Semi-Dry Sump Gearbox 6-speed Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Engine Oil Grade 10W40 API SN, JASO MA2, SEMI SYNTHETIC Fuel Injection Electronic Fuel Injection, 42 mm throttle body, ride-by-wire system

Refinement & Vibrations

The Sherpa 450 is not without vibrations though. Beyond 4,500 rpm to just under 6,000 rpm is when the engine is the most responsive, with a rush of torque felt in this rev range which is quite likeable. On the flipside though, it is in this rev range where the 452 cc engine suffers from vibrations, on both the Himalayan 450, as well as the Guerrilla 450. For reference, in sixth gear, you will be sitting between 90 kmph and 110-115 kmph at this rev range, and that is what most riders use while cruising on the highway. Those vibes at that rev range somewhat robs you of the overall performance and refinement that is present at lower speeds and even at the top end of the engine’s performance.

And then there’s the clatter from the Sherpa 450. The Sherpa 450 is not without mechanical clatter and some noise, possibly from the cam, or cam chain, is present, both on the Himalayan as well as on the Guerrilla. Better refinement and less engine clatter would definitely have significantly improved the overall experience of the 452 cc engine. Perhaps a mid-life update and tweaks to improve on these areas can help the Sherpa 450 experience even better.

Ride Quality

The Guerrilla 450’s ride quality is firm and complements the bike’s sharp dynamics. As long as you’re relegated to smooth road surfaces, the Guerrilla 450 will not give you cause for concern. The short stroke suspension however has its limitations, and over broken patches and potholes, which you will encounter on most of our roads, the Guerrilla 450 will make every bump and shock felt. This becomes more apparent once you switch from the Himalayan to the Guerrilla and ride both bikes along the same road surfaces.

Perhaps the Himalayan’s best feature is its outstanding suspension. Over all kinds of surfaces, the high-quality damping and tuning of the Himalayan’s suspension offers exceptional performance that is difficult to beat, even by ADV rivals. Any road undulation, pothole, broken patch or even an uneven shoulder of the road is despatched without a whimper by the Himalayan, and this is where the Guerrilla 450 just can’t match the Himalayan’s versatility. For anyone who’s not looking to ride off-road, the Himalayan’s superior suspension and ride quality is reason enough to consider it over the Guerrilla 450, and that’s saying something.

Dynamics & Braking

On the dynamics front, the Guerrilla 450 with its shorter wheelbase, sharper rake, and lighter weight makes it a playful and entertaining companion, that has “fun” written all over it. The Himalayan, even with its tall stance, and bigger 21-inch front wheel, isn’t lacking in any way when it comes to tackling corners and is willing to be hustled around a twisty road. Where the Himalayan scores is in its long-distance touring comfort and overall ergonomics, which make it more practical for longer rides, or even for longer commutes than the Guerrilla 450.

For anyone looking for a weekend companion, for short, fun rides in and around the city, the Guerrilla 450 offers a fun and enjoyable motorcycle, but when you’re looking to do beyond that, for longer rides and the like, the Himalayan should be the choice. But keep in mind, the 11 kg heavier Himalayan is also a handful while using it in traffic and pushing it in and out of parking spots.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 variant-wise prices:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Analogue ₹ 2,39,000 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash ₹ 2,49,000 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash ₹ 2,54,000

Braking performance of both bikes are equally impressive, even though the Guerrilla 450 has a slightly smaller front brake disc. Going with its off-road oriented personality, the Himalayan also offers switchable ABS on the rear wheel, a feature not available on the Guerrilla. The Guerrilla 450 offers confident stopping power, and the Himalayan with its long travel suspension diving under hard braking, takes some getting used to.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 variant-wise prices:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) with tubeless wheels Price (Ex-showroom) with tube-type wheels Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Base ₹ 2,96,000 ₹ 2,85,000 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Pass ₹ 3,00,000 ₹ 2,89,000 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit ₹ 3,04,000 - 3,09,000 ₹ 2,93,000 - 2,98,000

Fuel Efficiency & Range

Although both the Guerrilla 450 and the Himalayan 450 are built around the same engine, when it comes to fuel efficiency and range, both bikes offer different experiences. With a smaller rear sprocket, the Guerrilla 450 is claimed to have a 100 rpm lower engine speed at 100 kmph, although riding both bikes back-to-back you won’t be able to tell the difference. The fact that the Guerrilla 450 is 11 kg lighter than the Himalayan 450 should also translate into slightly better fuel economy.

But numbers on the spec sheet is one thing, and actual real-world experience quite something else. In our tests, the Guerrilla 450 spent most of its time in the city, and in traffic, dashing from stop light to stop light, or from one urban address to another. The strong pull of the Guerrilla 450, thanks to its different throttle modulation makes for an engaging riding experience, coupled with its sharp dynamics and light weight. But that also translates to getting tempted to explore the Sherpa 450’s powerband every time you fire up the Guerrilla!

And that translates to more fuel consumption in the city, with it returning us an average of 23 kmpl. An easier throttle hand would definitely make the Guerrilla 450 more fuel efficient. The Himalayan on the other hand, saw more use on the open road, and together with city use, returned combined figures of 26 kmpl. The Himalayan also has a larger 17-litre fuel tank which translates to more range on a tankful. The Guerrilla 450, with its significantly smaller 11-litre fuel tank, makes it imperative for more frequent trips for refills, whether within the city, or out on the open road.

Verdict

There’s no easy way to pick one over the other, and eventually it boils down to personal choice, riding conditions and use. The Himalayan, with its outstanding suspension and more upright and comfortable riding triangle makes for an easy choice, even for those who will be spending more time in the city, than out on the highway, or exploring dirt trails. But that’s not to say the Guerrilla 450 is lacking in any way.

For those who are looking for a motorcycle purely for leisure – a quick weekend ride in the suburbs, a few rides to commute in traffic, and the occasional catch up with friends over a longer ride on the highway, the Guerrilla 450 offers a lighter, sharper and slightly more affordable motorcycle which has its own strengths, if not the versatility of the Himalayan. The choice will be down to what kind of riding one is looking to do, and eventually, it will also depend on personal choice – of the motorcycle’s size, weight and stance. Take a test ride of both, preferably back-to-back, that should make the decision simpler.

