Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh

Based on the Super Meteor/Shotgun platform, the Classic 650 is available in four colour options.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Sixth motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s lineup to get feature the 650 Twin
  • At 243 kg, it’s the heaviest Royal Enfield to date
  • Bookings started, deliveries to commence soon

Royal Enfield, in the last decade, has showcased a lot of growth in multiple aspects. From introducing new models to developing new powertrains to maximising platform sharing, the company has climbed up the ladder with noteworthy success. Now, the company has added yet another motorcycle to the family of 650 Twins it already offers, the all-new Classic 650. 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 launch India carandbike edited 2

Based on the much-appreciated success and design of the Classic 350 and as a spiritual successor to the Classic 500, the Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle in the portfolio that adopts the 650 Twin platform. Priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Classic 650 is available in four colour options - Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal Green and Black Chrome. The last two colourways have been carry-forwarded from the Classic 500 and are priced at Rs 3.41 lakh and 3.50 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively. Bookings for the motorcycle have started from today with deliveries to commence shortly.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Receives New Livery, Priced At Rs 2.49 Lakh

1

The Classic 650 is a bigger, bulkier, and more powerful machine that borrows its design inspiration from the current Classic 350. It has the signature round headlamp with pilot lamps, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, triangular side panels, circular tail lamp assembly at the rear and is completed with a pair of peashooter-styled exhausts. The motorcycle comes with LED lighting all around, a semi-digital instrument console and a C-type charging port. 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 launch India carandbike edited 6

Mated to the beautiful design is the tried and trusted 650 Twin mill that was first introduced with the Interceptor 650. The motor is a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 46.3 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5650 rpm while being paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Review: More Power, More Fun!

Royal Enfield Classic 650 edited carandbike 7

The Classic 650 is based on the Super Meteor/ Shotgun platform and uses the same steel tubular spine frame, subframe, and swingarm. For suspension duties, the motorcycle comprises a 43 mm telescopic fork setup up front and twin shock absorbers, both sourced from Showa. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels with a 100/90-R18 tyre at the front and a 140/70-R18 tyre at the rear. The Classic 650 has a fuel tank capacity of 14.7 litres, seat height is set at 800 mm, ground clearance is 154 mm, and the kerb weight is 243 kg, making it the heaviest Royal Enfield to date.

In terms of rivals, the Royal Enfield Classic 650’s direct competitor has its own 650 Twin cousins that include the Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, and the Shotgun 650. Apart from that, the motorcycle also competes against the BSA Goldstar 650.

