Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Receives New Livery, Priced At Rs 2.49 Lakh

Following its unveiling at the 2024 edition of Royal Enfield MotoVerse, the company has now launched the new ‘Peix Bronze’ color for the Guerrilla 450, priced at Rs 2.49 Lakh, ex-showroom. The new color option is exclusive to the mid-spec Dash variant. Additionally, on popular demand, Royal Enfield has also included the Silver Smoke color options in the Dash variant, which is previously only available in the base Analogue variant.

Besides the two updates, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same. The Guerrilla 450 is powered by a 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that registers 39.47 bhp and 40Nm. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike comes with a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 169 mm, seat height is set at 780 mm and kerb weight stands at 185 kg.





Royal Enfield offers the Guerrilla 450 in total to three variants – Analogue, Dash and Flash, and a total of six colour options now.



