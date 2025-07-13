HomeNews & Reviews
EVs As CVs – Citroen Evaluating A Parallel Idea

Better initial in-roads with eC3 in the commercial segment makes the French mass brand consider more battery powered options.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • eC3 seen as a sensible choice by urban fleet owners
  • Low entry and running costs of Citroen EVs can be a pull
  • Potential with more expensive EVs in VIP movement, hotels

French marque Citroen has been building automobiles since the early 1900s. But its first commercially produced electric vehicle came more than a century later. Interestingly, it was for its newest market – India. And the car is the eC3.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched In India At Rs 6.44 Lakh

 

Citroen e C3

The hatchback, made on the C-Cubed, made-for-India platform, was built keeping multiple powertrains in mind, including battery power. Released in a record time of less than a year since the launch of its gasoline version, the eC3 was presented as a no-frills mobility option for urban India. The no-frills part may not have gone exactly well with private car owners, but intrigued fleet owners. A low entry price, lots of space despite being an entry-level hatchback and low running costs – especially with the battery-operated version – made it a sensible pick for commercial people transportation.

Citroen e C4

Since then, the brand's global range has seen a few more electrics, starting with the battery-powered quadricycle Ami, eC4 hatchback, eC4 X fastback and eSpaceTourer MPV. As the demand for EVs as personal mobility keeps fluctuating globally, the uptake for commercial-use EVs has been steady. More so, in India, where not every car owner has access to set up personal charging stations at their residence or office, which is important to make it financially viable.

 

Also Read: Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India

 

Citroen Ami

However, the fast-charging network is growing rapidly, making it practical for fleet operators as they can afford the slightly higher running costs compared to home chargers. Citroen India sees potential to make the most of it.

 

And amongst their current international range of EVs, the eSpaceTourer is being seen as a potential model for India. An MPV with three rows and flexibility of seating a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 9 passengers, plus a 700-litre luggage room, could make sense for VIP travel or airport runs for fleet operators who currently have very limited options. 

Citroen spacetourer

For reference, the eSpaceTourer is a full-sized people carrier with a 74KWh battery pack and a range of 350-400km. In France, it is sold in an XL size that’s longer than a Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire or even the recently-unveiled MG M9 electric MPV. It offers more passenger room and a bigger boot, even with all seats up. We had a brief drive in the car. It has the feel of a big MPV with a very supple ride. Steering is light, and it is easy to manoeuvre. Comfort is top-notch. The interiors – all-black – are more functional than looking luxurious, but won’t put off customers if Citroen can manage to sell it without a premium, like it does with its made-for-India range. 

 

In France, eSpaceTourer XL retails for a price tag which is equivalent to just under Rs 50 lakh. With a 110% import duty on this, India price could touch Rs 1 crore, which may not be ideal but still undercut the more popular luxury MPVs, also giving Citroen India a first-mover advantage, given the product is ready.

