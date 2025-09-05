HomeNews & Reviews
Citroen Basalt X Launched In India At Rs 7.95 Lakh

Citroen has launched the Basalt X in India with new features, a redesigned interior, and lower introductory prices, starting from Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New ‘X’ badge brings feature upgrades and refreshed interiors
  • Citroen’s new in-car assistant, Cara, debuts
  • Introductory prices now start at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

After introducing the C3 X, Citroen India is now extending the ‘X’ badge to the Basalt lineup as well, with the launch of the updated Basalt X coupe SUV. Along with the updated name, the Basalt X brings feature additions and a price revision across the range. Prices for the Basalt X now start at Rs 7.95 lakh and go up to Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), which is much lower than erstwhile, across the range. 

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 98,000: Range Now Starts At Rs 5.25 Lakh

 Citroen Basalt X Launched In India

Just like the recently launched C3 X, the Basalt X doesn’t get any major visual updates on the exterior, apart from a new ‘X’ badge on the tailgate that sets it apart. The main highlight is in the interior. The dashboard undergoes a noticeable redesign, featuring a more squared-off layout complemented by a dual-tone finish and a textured pattern along the upper panel’s edge.  

Citroen Basalt X Launched In India 4

The centre console also adopts a refreshed look, now sporting sleeker air-conditioning vents, contrast trim accents, and repositioned controls that sit higher up on the stack. The hazard light switch moves from the lower section of the console to a new spot between the air vents. Additionally, the coupe-SUV appears to offer leatherette upholstery, at least in its top-spec variant. 

 

The most significant change that comes with the ‘X’ badge is the upgraded feature list. Leading which is ‘Cara’, Citroen’s new in-car voice assistant. Cara handles a variety of tasks, from providing updates about the car, media controls, hands-free calling, SOS functions, smart reminders, and more. However, it's worth noting that Cara is exclusive to the automatic versions of the Basalt X Max, which is the top-spec variant. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual

  Citroen Basalt X Launched In India 5

In addition to this tech upgrade, the Basalt X Max also gets a host of features, including push-button start/stop, ventilated front seats, cruise control, USB charging port at the rear, keyless entry, ambient lighting, LED fog lamps, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, along with an optional 360-degree camera system. 
 Citroen Basalt X Launched In India 2

The powertrain sees no change in this update. The Basalt X is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that belts out 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. 

