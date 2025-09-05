Citroen Basalt X Launched In India At Rs 7.95 Lakh

After introducing the C3 X, Citroen India is now extending the ‘X’ badge to the Basalt lineup as well, with the launch of the updated Basalt X coupe SUV. Along with the updated name, the Basalt X brings feature additions and a price revision across the range. Prices for the Basalt X now start at Rs 7.95 lakh and go up to Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), which is much lower than erstwhile, across the range.

Just like the recently launched C3 X, the Basalt X doesn’t get any major visual updates on the exterior, apart from a new ‘X’ badge on the tailgate that sets it apart. The main highlight is in the interior. The dashboard undergoes a noticeable redesign, featuring a more squared-off layout complemented by a dual-tone finish and a textured pattern along the upper panel’s edge.

The centre console also adopts a refreshed look, now sporting sleeker air-conditioning vents, contrast trim accents, and repositioned controls that sit higher up on the stack. The hazard light switch moves from the lower section of the console to a new spot between the air vents. Additionally, the coupe-SUV appears to offer leatherette upholstery, at least in its top-spec variant.

The most significant change that comes with the ‘X’ badge is the upgraded feature list. Leading which is ‘Cara’, Citroen’s new in-car voice assistant. Cara handles a variety of tasks, from providing updates about the car, media controls, hands-free calling, SOS functions, smart reminders, and more. However, it's worth noting that Cara is exclusive to the automatic versions of the Basalt X Max, which is the top-spec variant.

In addition to this tech upgrade, the Basalt X Max also gets a host of features, including push-button start/stop, ventilated front seats, cruise control, USB charging port at the rear, keyless entry, ambient lighting, LED fog lamps, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, along with an optional 360-degree camera system.



The powertrain sees no change in this update. The Basalt X is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that belts out 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.